Old enough to drink but not to lead: Is 25 too young to be a leader in government?

South Africa's population is predominantly young, but the ANC believes young people should occupy positions of leadership only after the age of 25 years.

Young people below the ages of 25 will not be able to occupy public positions on behalf of the ANC after the upcoming local government elections.

The party’s elections subcommittee told the media on Monday that it wanted an adequate inclusion of youth, women, and people with disabilities in their candidates list.

However, the committee’s chairperson said if a branch nominates a candidate who is below the age of 25 under exceptional circumstances, they will have to put their motivations forward to the Provincial List Committee (PLC).

The legal drinking age in South Africa is 18 and the legal age to own a firearm is 21.

What are the parents saying?

“The parents who are part of the NEC presented a compelling argument that youth at any age below 25 ought to be in institutions of learning, rather than being rushed into public office as public representatives. So hence the minimum age was set at 25,” he said.

Can young people lead?

The ANC’s latest stance comes just six years after it had the youngest South African member of parliament. Itumeleng Ntsube was 20 years when he became a member of parliament in 2019.

The PA has also taken pride in being one of a few parties that believe in young leadership.

After the 2024 elections they appointed, a 20-year-old named Cleo Wilskut and 22-year-old Katrina de Bruin. These two were later redeployed to other positions and to help the party prepare for the upcoming elections.

The PA had also deployed Liam Jacobs to the City of Johannesburg recently for a short period, they wanted him to occupy the position of MMC of Transport.

But there were reports that Johannesburg mayor Dada Morero was uncomfortable with the idea of a 24-year-old occupying a position of that magnitude.

Matric at least

Motlanthe said candidates must also possess a matric certificate or have the capacity, experience, education, or expertise that will enable them to make a constructive contribution within the municipal council.

“The requirement for a matric qualification may be waived by the Electoral Committee under exceptional circumstances,” he said.

He said all candidates must have personally or virtually attended and completed the four OR Tambo Leadership School online modules before being registered with the IEC.

All candidates must be ANC members in good standing at the time of nomination to the IEC.

Candidates must also possess a proven track record of commitment to and involvement in the democratic movement and/or government.

