News

Home » News

BREAKING: Malusi Gigaba ordered to appear in court on corruption charges

Picture of Faizel Patel

By Faizel Patel

Senior Journalist

3 minute read

7 November 2025

08:00 am

RELATED ARTICLES

Gigaba said he will honour the order by the NPA.

BREAKING: Malusi Gigaba ordered to appear in court on corruption charges

Malusi Gigaba. Picture: Gallo Images

ANC MP Malusi Gigaba has been ordered to appear in court on charges of corruption.

In a statement posted on X, Gigaba’s office said he received a notice from the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

Gigaba is also expected to make a court appearance on Friday.

Order

“Dr Knowledge Nkanyezi Malusi Siwanetshe Gigaba has been informed by the National Prosecuting Authority that he is required to attend court on 7 November 2025, where he will be formally charged in connection with the ongoing proceedings related to procurement activities at Transnet SOC Ltd,” his office said.

“Dr Gigaba will appear in accordance with the summons and in full respect of the rule of law. He reaffirms his commitment to cooperating with the judicial process and expresses confidence in the integrity and fairness of South Africa’s legal system.”

ALSO READ: Brian Molefe, Anoj Singh, more former Transnet executives arrested

Respect

Gigaba said he will honour the order by the NPA.

“I respect the processes of our constitutional democracy and will continue to cooperate fully with the legal system as it performs its duties.

“My conscience is clear regarding my conduct in office – my actions have always been guided by policy, process, and the values of accountability and service,” Gigaba said.

Transnet corruption

The Transnet corruption probe centres on irregular contracts and payments worth billions of rand that were unlawfully awarded.

RELATED ARTICLES

Three former Transnet executives, Brian Molefe, Siyabonga Gama, Anoj Singh, and Garry Pita, as well as former treasurer Phetolo Ramosebudi. linked to a dodgy R93 million locomotive tender, have already made appearances in court.

Others who have been charged include Regiments Capital directors Niven Pillay and Litha Nyhonyha, Regiments shareholder Eric Wood, Trillian Asset Management director Daniel Roy, and Albatime owner Kuben Moodley.

Their charges, which include fraud, corruption, and money laundering, stem from the locomotive transaction advisory tender awarded to the McKinsey-led consortium in 2012.

Cost

The estimated cost of the Transnet project reportedly increased from approximately R38 billion in 2012 to over R50 billion.

In its report, the Zondo Commission recommended that the police investigate Molefe, Gama and Singh for their alleged roles in siphoning money from Transnet to the Gupta family.

A 2018 forensic report found that Molefe had misled the state-owned entity’s board about its obligation to inform then-public enterprises minister Malusi Gigaba about the spike in the project’s costs.

ALSO READ: ANC to discipline Gigaba and Mchunu over ‘opportunistic assault’

Read more on these topics

African National Congress (ANC) corruption charges Malusi Gigaba National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Transnet

EDITOR'S CHOICE

South Africa ‘Ramaphosa is not going anywhere’ – envoy dismisses ‘irresponsible’ rumours
News Malema asks if Mchunu and Cele are being investigated for Matlala tender
Politics ‘He’s the undisputed centre of gravity’: Will Hlophe and Makhubele survive in Zuma’s MK party?
South Africa ‘They shouldn’t even be in the Gs anymore’: Trump takes fresh shots at SA over G20
Politics Kunene labels Zille a ‘political slay queen’ over alleged Zuma-PA links

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

SUBSCRIBE AND WIN!

Subscribe and you could win a Chery Tiggo Cross HEV Elite.

Enter Now