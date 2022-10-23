Stellenbosch University rocked by yet another urinating incident

Citizen Reporter

A Stellenbosch University student has been suspended following yet another urination scandal.

The student was caught urinating in the room of fellow residence students at the Eendrag men’s residence in the early hours of Saturday morning.

According to the university, the student has been suspended from the residence pending the outcome of an investigation.

Further action will be considered by Rector and Vice-Chancellor, Prof Wim de Villiers, and a decision on whether the student will be suspended from the university will be made at a later stage after looking into the facts of the case.

The university has since expressed concern over the consumption of alcohol use by students.

“Notwithstanding extensive interventions and the latest revised residence rules that strictly regulate alcohol use in residences, it is evident that more drastic action and regulations have become necessary, and there needs to be engagement with the municipality and business community as to how we can work together to curtail irresponsible alcohol consumption. We can leave no stone unturned in addressing this devastating behaviour,” Deputy vice-chancellor Deresh Ramjugernath said in a statement.

Theuns du Toit

The incident comes after the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) decided to prosecute against former Stellenbosch University student, Theuns du Toit.

On Friday, the NPA confirmed that he will be charged with malicious damage to property and crimen injuria.

Du Toit was filmed urinating on first-year student Babalo Ndwayana’s desk, laptop and books at the Huis Marais residence, which ultimately led to his suspension in May.

Two months later, Du Toit was then expelled by the university after he was found guilty of contravening the university’s rules.

While the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) also launched its own investigation into the alleged racism incident, Ndwayana laid criminal charges against Du Toit.

As a result, the matter will be registered with the courts.

Independent commission

Last month, another Stellenbosch University student was suspended pending outcome of an investigation after urinating on his roommate’s chair.

The student was also believed to have been drunk at the time of the incident, which took place at the Helshoogte men’s residence.

In a separate incident, racist remarks were made allegedly toward a female student at the university’s law faculty, EWN previously reported.

Meanwhile, Justice Sisi Khampepe was appointed in June to lead an independent commission of enquiry into alleged racism at the university.

The commission will consider the following related issues and concerns that may arise in the course of the inquiry, including the need for further investigation or consideration of related issues.

