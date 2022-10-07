JSC recommends three candidates for appointment at Gauteng Division of the High Court

Citizen Reporter

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has recommended three candidates for appointment to the Gauteng Division of the High Court.

JSC interviews

The JSC has been interviewing candidates in Johannesburg this week, for vacant posts in South Africa’s superior courts. The interview process started on Monday, and is expected to conclude on 11 October 2022.

The commission, which performs the functions of interviewing candidates for judicial posts and making recommendations for appointment to the president, on Thursday night announced its selection.

The JSC interviewed eight candidates for appointment to the bench of the Gauteng Division of the High Court.

The commission resolved to advise President Cyril Ramaphosa to appoint Magistrate Rochelle Francis-Subbiah and advocates Jan Swanepoel and Stuart Wilson.

Following deliberations the JSC has resolved to advise the President to appoint the following 3 candidates for the vacancies at the Gauteng Division of the High Court:



Ms R Francis-Subbiah

Adv J J C Swanepoel

Adv S D J Wilson#JSCinterviews #ocj_rsa #JudiciaryRSA #HighCourt pic.twitter.com/McULFs0jha— RSAJudiciary (@OCJ_RSA) October 6, 2022

The candidates that didn’t make the cut were advocates John Holland-Müter, Mudunwazi Makamu, Zanele Ndlokovane and Sanet Van Aswegen and Magistrate Collen Matshitse.

The JSC on Friday is expected to interview candidates for appointment to the KwaZulu-Natal Division of the High Court.

The court currently has a vacancy for the judge president and two vacancies for judges in Pietermaritzburg.

Judge Mjabuliseni Isaac Madondo, the current deputy judge president of the high court, will be the first candidate to be interviewed for the position of judge president.

Compiled by Thapelo Lekabe

