JUST IN: Judge Maumela allows media to broadcast Senzo Meyiwa’s murder trial

The media has been allowed to cover the proceedings of the murder trial against the five men accused of killing former Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates goalkeeper, Senzo Meyiwa.

The media was kicked out of the trial proceedings on Wednesday afternoon after the face of the State’s third witness, Tumelo Madlala, was shown on camera.

Madlala is Meyiwa’s childhood friend and was present on the night the footballer was fatally shot in Vosloorus, east of Johannesburg, on 26 October 2014.

Madlala’s face briefly appeared on the live broadcast feed when preceding Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela was leaving his bench in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, after adjourning the trial for a lunch break.

Judge Maumela had earlier ruled that Madlala’s face should not be shown on camera or in photographs while he is testifying.

Maumela refused to allow the media to be present during the trial proceedings until the person who was responsible for showing Madlala’s was identified.

“I’m not continuing this trial with the person who offended inside [the courtroom], I’m not doing that.

“That person, whatever the effect and the extent of the footage, that person should leave this courtroom now. If we don’t know who it is, all media are going out now,” he said.

It’s understood that media houses receive their live broadcast feed from the SABC’s pool feed, which means news channels like eNCA and Newzroom Afrika receive their live visuals from the public broadcaster.

Judge Maumela on Thursday morning met with the legal preventatives of different media houses in his chambers and a decision was reached to allow the media back into the courtroom.

The trial proceedings are expected to resume after tea at 11:30.

