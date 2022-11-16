Media kicked out of Senzo Meyiwa trial after face of state witness Tumelo Madlala is shown

Gareth Cotterell

All members of the media were kicked out of the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial on Wednesday after the face of state witness Tumelo Madlala was shown during a live broadcast.

Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela had earlier ruled that Madlala’s face should not be shown during the live broadcast, nor could photos be taken of him.

This is despite Madlala previously appearing on the Netflix documentary about Meyiwa’s murder.

Picture photoshopped?

However, the picture of Madlala that was leaked to the public appears to be photoshopped.

State prosecutor Advocate George Baloyi said they had checked the alleged live feed where Madlala’s face had allegedly appeared, but could not find the particular footage.

“A possibility has been mentioned that perhaps it is some manipulation or photoshopping,” Baloyi said.

Judge Maumela instructs all media to leave the court room after an SABC camera person allegedly showed the face of Tumelo Madlala. Court had ruled that his face should not be shown during the live streaming and pictures shouldn't be taken. #SenzoMeyiwa #SenzoMeyiwatrial pic.twitter.com/yZr80PsEpr— The Protagonist (@ncwane_nokwanda) November 16, 2022

This did not persuade Maumela, with the judge insisting that the trial could not continue if someone inside the courtroom had leaked the picture.

“That person should leave this courtroom now. If we don’t know who it is, all media is going out now,” he said.

Media houses apologise

The barring of the media on Wednesday comes after three media houses had to apologise in September in the wake of them chasing Madlala in the court building.

The court heard how Madlala was left petrified and unsettled after he was alleged chased by journalists.

The SABC, eNCA and Newzroom Afrika were kicked out of the court before being forced to apologise “for their reprehensible behaviour”.

Following this incident, Judge Maumela instructed the media to refrain from filming or taking pictures of Madlala.

Meyiwa’s childhood friend

Madlala was Meyiwa’s childhood friend. He was in the house when the former Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates goalkeeper was fatally shot on 26 October 2014.

Meyiwa was allegedly gunned down during a robbery at the family home of his then-lover, musician Kelly Khumalo, in Vosloorus, east of Johannesburg.

Sifisokuhle Ntuli, Muzikawukhulelwa Sthemba Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Ncube and Mthokoziseni Ziphozonke Maphisa are standing trial for Meyiwa’s murder and have pleaded not guilty.

The men have been charged with premeditated murder, attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, possession of firearms without a licence and possession of ammunition.

Additional reporting by Thapelo Lekabe