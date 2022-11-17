Elderly couple attacked, man killed on Mpumalanga farm

Citizen Reporter

An elderly man was found murdered and his partner attacked in their looted home on a farm in the Dwarsfontein area near Delmas in Mpumalanga on Wednesday morning.

Ridge Times reports that 80-year-old Hennie van der Walt and his life partner, 79-year-old Hester Smal, were attacked in their home during the night or in the early hours of Wednesday.

Brutal attack

Smal, who survived the incident, suffers from Alzheimer’s disease.

Farmworkers suspected something was wrong after there was no answer at the house when they arrived at work.

ALSO READ: One suspect shot dead, another wounded following farm attack

They immediately alerted neighbours, who found all safety gates locked. After gaining entry by using a grinder, they found a traumatised Smal first, and then Van der Walt’s body.

Police at the scene. Photo: Ridge Times

He had sustained severe injuries, but his cause of death was not immediately clear. Police suspect he had been shot.

A neighbour is currently taking care of Smal.

It is believed the assailants gained entry to the house by breaking a window.

Suspects likely gained entry to the house by breaking a window. Photo: Ridge Times

Photo: Ridge Times

So far, firearms and a safe appear to have been stolen.

The safe was found in a field close to the farmhouse by a member of the police’s K9 Unit. It had been forced open and emptied.

KZN farm attack breakthrough

Last month, seven men were arrested after a farm attack that took place at Manderston Dairy Farm in the Thornville area in KwaZulu-Natal, The Witness reported.

This after a man and his family were attacked and severely assaulted by six armed suspects. They were robbed of their personal belongings, rifles, cash and bank cards.

When the group was arrested by Thornville detectives, they were found with three rifles, two chainsaws, clothing, approximately R7 000 worth of liquor purchased with the stolen bank card and one rifle safe.

A VW Jetta that was used by the suspects during the robbery was also found, as well as seven cell phones.

NOW READ: Farm attacks: ‘Not a matter of if, but when you become a victim’

Compiled and edited by Nica Richards.

This article first appeared on Caxton publication Ridge Times’ website, by Thia Botha. Read the original article here.