JUST IN: Senzo Meyiwa murder suspect’s solitary confinement ‘unlawful’

Accused Mthobisi Mncube's legal team had argued for his release, which was granted on Tuesday.

The High Court in Pretoria has ordered that a suspect in the murder trial of former Bafana Bafana footballer Senzo Meyiwa be moved from solitary confinement.

Accused Mthobisi Mncube’s legal team had argued for his release, which was granted on Tuesday.

This as the same request from another suspected, Fisokuhle Ntuli, who has been struck off the roll.

This is a developing story