WATCH: Lamola condemns racial tension amid Groblersdal assault trial

Lamola said the Vierkleur Flag is a symbol that represents a 'bygone era of colonisation and apartheid'.

Piet Groenewald and tefan Greeff, 27, were back in the Groblersdal Magistrate’s Court in Limpopo. Photo: X/@LirandzuThemba

The Ministry of Justice and Correctional Services said it is disturbed by the growing racial tension in the Groblersdal community surrounding the court case of two farmers accused of assaulting their security guard.

Piet Groenewald, 63, owner of Wildlife Investigation & Protection Services (WIPS), and his son Stefan Greeff, 27, were back in the Groblersdal Magistrate’s Court in Limpopo on Wednesday for their bail application.

Watch Justice Minister Ronald Lamola and Police Minister Bheki Cele addressing the crowd outside court

[WATCH] Addressing the roaring crowds gathered outside #Groblersdorp magistrates court. Minister Cele says @SAPoliceService must continue enforce the law without fear of favour. Minister Lamula has condemned the blocking of courts. pic.twitter.com/QKEmLVKNMI — Lirandzu Themba (@LirandzuThemba) January 31, 2024

Arrest

The duo were arrested earlier this month after they allegedly beat up their 30-year-old security guard and unleashed a dog to attack him.

The employee recorded the attack on video which was widely circulated on social media platforms.

The father and son are facing charges of attempted murder.

During their first court appearance, clashes broke out when their supporters, carrying the old Transvaal flag, forced their way through a police barricade and into the court yard demanding the father and son’s release.

Ministers of justice and police Ronald Lamola and Bheki Cele attended the court case on Wednesday.

ALSO READ: Lamola and Cele call for calm in high-tension Groblersdal case

Tensions disturbing

Lamola said they were disturbed by the events that unfolded outside the Groblersdal Magistrate’s Court.

“Access to Court and peaceful protest is permitted in our country but it must be in line with the directives of the Court. We applaud the Saps for swiftly arresting all the protesters that attempted to block or enter the Court forcefully.

“This has restored the dignity of the Court and sends a message that our courts cannot be playground for lawlessness. We also condemn the display of the Vierkleur Flag (a flag which features three horizontal stripes of red, white, and blue with a vertical green stripe at the hoist) by protestors is deeply troubling, as it evokes memories of a time when discrimination and inequality prevailed,” Lamola said.

Vierkleur Flag

Lamola said the Vierkleur Flag is a symbol that represents a “bygone era of colonisation and apartheid.”

“This flag holds historical significance, but it also carries connotations of a time when black people were denied their basic rights. In August 2019 the Equality Court, sitting also as the High Court of South Africa (South Gauteng), ruled that the display of the old apartheid flag constitutes hate speech in South Africa.”

“This act is reminiscent of the old apartheid V4 flag and cannot be tolerated. The Ministry firmly denounces the waving of this flag and will take decisive measures to ensure that the South African Human Rights Commission thoroughly examines this matter,” Lamola said

The bail application of Groenewald and Greef has been postponed to Wednesday, 7 February, for further investigations. They were remanded in custody.

ALSO READ: Musician Arthur Mafokate fails to halt SIU seizure of luxury guesthouse