Man arrested for assaulting pregnant wife with hot iron

The husband allegedly assaulted his wife with the iron during an argument about a cellphone.

A man will appear in court on Monday after he was arrested for allegedly assaulting his heavily pregnant wife with a hot iron.

The incident happened in Seleteng Ga-Mphahlele, Limpopo, on Friday morning while the couple were arguing about a cellphone.

Husband fled

Both of the wife’s hands sustained injuries and she was taken to hospital.

Police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said the husband fled the scene.

“Police were alerted about the incident, and a case of assault GBH was opened against the suspect,” said Ledwaba.

“He was swiftly traced and arrested the same day at Ga Mphahlele Makurung.”

Police investigations are ongoing.

Acting Provincial Police Commissioner, Major-General Jan Scheepers, pleaded with women to report incidents of domestic abuse and not feel sympathy for abusers.

“You are encouraged to report these cases without feeling sorry for someone who abuses you,” said Scheepers.

Man shot at scrapyard

Meanwhile, police in Mphephu, in Limpopo’s Vhembe District, launched a manhunt for suspects who shot and killed a 38-year-old man at a scrapyard in Matidza village on Friday night.

“It is reported that the victim was at the local scrapyard with the owner and his friend sitting in a vehicle, when unknown suspects fired several shots at the vehicle. The 38-year-old was shot and killed in the process,” said Ledwaba.

The shooting reportedly occurred just after the victim arrived at the scrapyard.

Ledwabda said the owner of scrapyard and his friend fled during the shooting and escaped unharmed.

“After the shooting, they found the victim seriously injured and the man was certified dead by paramedics on the scene.”

A case of murder has been opened.

