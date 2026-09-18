Kenyan man in court for alleged rape and sexual grooming of SA schoolchildren

He allegedly filmed the children naked, gave them money and compelled them to perform sexual acts on him.

A 44‑year‑old Kenyan national accused of raping and grooming schoolchildren, after allegedly luring pupils to his rented room with promises of cellphones and cash, will remain behind bars until his next court appearance.

The identity of the accused, which is being withheld to protect the identities of the child complainants and to prevent secondary victimisation, appeared in the Groblersdal Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, 17 September 2026.

Recruiting pupils

He is facing two counts of rape and two counts of sexual grooming.

It is alleged that from 2022, the accused recruited pupils from a local school and took them to his rented room in town.

Videos

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), He allegedly filmed the children naked, gave them money and compelled them to perform sexual acts on him under the pretence that they would be given cellphones.

“The matter came to light after the victims were allegedly instructed to recruit other learners from the same school, resulting in the information being disclosed at the school. The matter was subsequently reported to the police, and the accused was arrested,” said NPA spokesperson Mashudu Malabi.

“The State is opposing his release on bail. The matter was postponed to 23 September 2026 for the accused to obtain legal representation and for further investigations. He remains in custody,” Malabi said.

The National Prosecuting Authority said it views allegations of sexual offences against children in a “serious light” and will prioritise the prosecution of this matter, taking into account the vulnerability of the complainants.

Farmer jailed

On Wednesday, the NPA secured a conviction against Eastern Cape farmer Louis Stephanus Lategan, found guilty of six counts of trafficking, five counts of rape, and several assaults after luring young women to his Xamdeboo farm with fake job offers between 2020 and 2023.

Victims were drugged, raped, and abused.

The marathon trial heard evidence from 24 witnesses. Sentencing is set for 21 September 2026, with the NPA prioritising justice for victims.