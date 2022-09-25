Teen in custody for allegedly raping aunt for months

Sipho Mabena

A Mpumalanga teenager is in police custody after allegedly raping his aunt several times in Molapomogale in Kameelpoort, near Vaalbank.

According to police, the 17-year-old was arrested last Thursday after his 54-year-old aunt reported her ordeal.

“The story was related to the police by the aunt who lost her patience as she could no longer handle the abuse any more. The aunt alleges that the suspect started his evil deeds between April and early this month,” provincial police spokesperson Colonel Donald Mdhluli said.

He said the aunt had pleaded with her nephew to stop the abuse a number of times but he was relentless.

She reported the matter to local police and the case was assigned to the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit (FCS).

Mdhluli said the teen appeared before the Mbibana Magistrate’s Court on Friday and the case was postponed to Monday.

The suspect spent the weekend behind bars.

Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela said contact crimes happening behind closed doors are worrisome and mostly go unreported.

“Women should break the silence on Gender Based Violence issues which has been engulfed our communities. This calls for all of us to commit ourselves in fighting this pandemic” she said.

In 2012, a man was sentenced to 12 years in prison by the Pietermaritzburg Regional Court for raping his 55-year-old mother.

The 30-year-old man from Sweetwaters pleaded guilty to raping his mother after a weekend of drinking at a tavern.

He had attacked her in her home as she opened the door for him, grabbed her and pushed her onto the floor before taking off his trousers and underwear to rape her.