Lesotho national gets two life terms for lover’s rape

A Lesotho national has been sentenced to two life terms by the Potchefstroom Regional Court after he was found guilty of raping his girlfriend in 2023.

Elias Tshetla Tautsepata, who was found to be in the country illegally, was additionally handed down a three-month sentence or a R2 000 fine for contravening the Immigration Act.

The North West court also declared the 37-year-old unfit to possess a firearm and ordered that his name be added to the National Register for Sex Offenders.

Tautsepata rapes girlfriend at work

Tautsepata’s conviction comes after he raped his girlfriend at her workplace in Ikageng on the morning of 16 January 2023.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Sivenathi Gunya said evidence presented in court revealed that Tautsepata had previously accused his partner of infidelity – which she denied.

“He confronted the victim about his allegations, and she denied them,” Gunya said.

On the day of the incident, Tautsepata visited his girlfriend at work, where she was looking after an elderly woman.

When he arrived, he accompanied her to the bedroom, where he raped her several times.

She reported the incident to her employer the following day, which led to Tautsepata’s arrest two days later.

He was denied bail and remanded in custody.

Not guilty plea

“During the trial, he pleaded not guilty to all the charges,” Gunya said.

“However, in aggravation of sentence, Prosecutor Annecke Du Toit argued that the courts are under a duty to send a clear message to the accused and other potential rapists and to the community that they are determined to protect the equality, dignity, and freedom of all women.”

Du Toit urged the court not to deviate from the prescribed minimum sentence.

Delivering the sentence, the court acknowledged the aggravating circumstances of the case and further ruled that the accused showed no remorse.

The court also ordered that the sentences be served concurrently.

NPA welcomes sentence

Gunya said the NPA welcomed the sentence as a strong reaffirmation of the justice system’s unwavering commitment to protecting the rights and dignity of victims of sexual violence.

“This ruling reinforces the judiciary’s zero-tolerance stance on sexual violence and affirms the collective resolve of the NPA and law enforcement partners to pursue justice without fear or favour.”

