Life sentence for uncle who raped four‑year‑old niece

The NPA condemned the sexual abuse of children and reiterated that such "heinous crimes will be met with the full force of the law.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has hailed the life sentence handed down by the Eastern Cape High Court in Makhanda against a 38‑year‑old man who raped his four‑year‑old niece, describing the ruling as a decisive affirmation of the justice system’s resolve to protect children and punish perpetrators of sexual violence.

The sentence was delivered on Thursday after the court heard explicit details of how the uncle violated the child at Lidney Farm in Kinkelbos within the Sarah Baartman magisterial district on 26 July 2025.

Rape

According to the NPA, the man lived on the same farm as the child. On the day of the incident, he took her into his room and locked the door. A family member later approached and heard the child crying.

Concerned, the relative alerted others, prompting immediate intervention.

“Upon entering the room, the accused was found with the child. The matter was promptly reported to the police, leading to his arrest,” NPA regional spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said.

Court

Arguing for an appropriate sentence, State Advocate Mkhuseli Jokani submitted that the seriousness of the offence, the complainant’s tender age, and the accused’s abuse of a position of trust as a close family member warranted the prescribed minimum sentence of life imprisonment.

Jokani further argued that the offence was committed in circumstances where the child ought to have been safe and protected but was instead violated by someone entrusted with her care and well‑being.

He emphasised the devastating and often long‑lasting psychological trauma associated with sexual offences against children and urged the court to send a clear message that such crimes will be met with the full might of the law.

Sentence

Tyali said the court concurred, noting the overwhelming evidence presented by the State.

“The accused was convicted of rape in contravention of Section 3 of the Criminal Law (Sexual Offences and Related Matters) Amendment Act 32 of 2007, read with the relevant provisions of the Criminal Law Amendment Act 105 of 1997, and sentenced to life imprisonment.”

Protecting children

Eastern Cape Director of Public Prosecutions Barry Madolo welcomed the ruling.

“This sentence reflects the justice system’s unwavering commitment to protecting children and ensuring that perpetrators of sexual violence against the most vulnerable members of society are held fully accountable.

“We commend the investigating officer for the diligent investigation conducted in this matter, as well as the Gqeberha Thuthuzela Care Centre team for their coordinated victim‑centred support and commitment to ensuring justice for survivors of sexual offences,” he said.

Sexual abuse

The NPA condemned the sexual abuse of children and reiterated that such “heinous crimes will be met with the full force of the law.”

It said the sentence serves as a strong affirmation of the criminal justice system’s continued resolve to combat gender‑based violence and to protect children from abuse, while ensuring that perpetrators are decisively held accountable.