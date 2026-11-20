The case has been postponed to early 2027 for further proceedings.

A court official implicated in an alleged multimillion-rand deceased estate fraud scheme alongside suspended attorney Charlotte Tibana has been granted bail by the Polokwane Magistrate’s Court.

Moloto, an estate controller at the Office of the Master of the High Court in Limpopo, was granted bail of R50 000 by Magistrate Machobane on Friday, 20 November 2026.

The ruling follows his arrest on 10 November 2026 at his workplace, where he was taken into custody over allegations that he assisted Tibana in obtaining confidential deceased estate records.

Alleged R10 500 payment under scrutiny

The two accused are facing six charges, including corruption, conspiracy to commit corruption, and money laundering.

The state alleges that Moloto received R10 500 from Tibana in exchange for supplying her with deceased estate files.

Tibana, who is married to former Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) officer Peter “Gagash” Nonyane, is accused of using the documents to unlawfully access funds from several deceased estate accounts, allegedly resulting in losses exceeding R11 million.

Moloto, however, has rejected the state’s version of events, insisting that the money was a personal loan, which he repaid the money in cash in 2023.

Court official granted bail in R11m estate fraud case

In court on Friday, the magistrate highlighted evidence presented by the state in support of its opposition to Moloto’s bail application.

This included alleged bank records indicating that money had been transferred from Tibana to Moloto, witness statements implicating him, and cellphone records suggesting that the two were in frequent contact.

“The investigating officer also testified that it is not correct that the amount of R10 500 sent to the applicant in his Capitec bank account by accused two was a loan advancement,” the magistrate remarked.

It was further heard that Moloto allegedly contacted a victim while Hawks investigator Constable Phuthisho Thobejane was assisting the individual in providing a statement to the police.

Despite the evidence presented by the state, Magistrate Machobane ultimately granted him bail of R50 000, subject to conditions.

Moloto will remain out of custody while the matter proceeds through the courts.

The case has been postponed to 29 January 2027 for further investigation.

This is a developing story