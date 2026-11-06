Peter ‘Gagash’ Nonyane seeks bail again amid plea negotiations in estate fraud case

The magistrate postponed the proceedings to next week.

A renewed bail bid for freedom is on the cards for Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) officer Peter Nonyane, popularly known as “Gagash”, as discussions between the state and defence over a possible plea agreement gain momentum.

Nonyane and his wife, Charlotte Tibana, were back in the Polokwane Magistrate’s Court on Friday, 6 November 2026, where their multimillion-rand estate fraud case was postponed.

The couple appeared alongside Tibana’s younger sister, Rirandzu Tibana, and Nonyane’s friend, Jabulani Maluleke.

Peter ‘Gagash’ Nonyane to apply for bail in third attempt

The court heard that proceedings would be postponed until Friday, 13 November, when Nonyane is expected to make another attempt to secure his release.

His attorney, Hlawu Maluleke, told the court that the application would be based on “new facts”.

The defence further indicated that Nonyane would personally testify in support of his latest bail bid.

This was not the only development in the case, with the defence confirming that discussions with the state are under way in an effort to reach a possible plea agreement.

Maluleke told the court that the parties were pursuing negotiations in terms of section 105A of the Criminal Procedure Act (CPA).

“A meeting has been scheduled for Monday to advance those talks so that we may be able to conclude the negotiations which had long commenced amongst ourselves,” the lawyer said.

“Should that process succeed, notwithstanding the fact that the matter will be postponed to a lengthy date, we may requisition the accused so that we finalise the matter in the regional court,” Maluleke added.

State confirms additional charges

The prosecution confirmed that discussions with the defence were ongoing, while disclosing that further charges would be added against Nonyane and Tibana.

“However, that will not hamper the negotiations as well as the bail applications,” the state prosecutor informed the magistrate.

Jabulani’s legal representative indicated that his client was ready to proceed to trial.

“The investigations are done. We are awaiting a future trial date,” he said.

The magistrate postponed the proceedings to the following week.

Rirandzu and Jabulani will, however, not be appearing with the couple on the next court date.

The two are expected back in the Polokwane Regional Court on 27 November for a pre-trial conference.

Previous bail appeal unsuccessful

Nonyane’s planned application will be his latest effort to secure release after the Polokwane High Court in Limpopo dismissed his and Tibana’s bail appeal on 22 October.

In her ruling, Judge Karin Leanne Pillay found that the pair had failed to establish compelling reasons warranting their release.

The High Court decision upheld the Polokwane Magistrate’s Court’s earlier refusal of bail in September.

While the couple remain behind bars, Rirandzu and Jabulani were granted bail of R60 000 each on 8 October after the prosecution did not oppose their release.

Millions allegedly taken from deceased estates

The case centres on allegations that substantial amounts of money, at least R11 million, were fraudulently withdrawn from 15 deceased estate accounts administered by Tibana Attorneys.

The accused face 123 charges, including fraud, theft and money laundering.

The state alleges that Tibana, who was appointed to administer the estates as an executor, used various transactions to conceal the alleged proceeds of crime.

These allegedly included registering properties in the name of Rirhandzu and transferring money to the account of Risima Jeje Trading Enterprise, a company linked to Maluleke.

Investigators further allege that millions of rands were unlawfully withdrawn and laundered.

Among the transactions under investigation is the alleged use of R1.65 million to buy a second-hand Mercedes-Benz AMG G63 in Pretoria.

Nonyane is also accused of benefiting from the alleged proceeds through stokvel contributions and the construction of a residential property.