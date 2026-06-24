Limpopo man gets 20 years for smuggling stolen vehicles across borders

He admitted to falsifying vehicle registration number plates and tampering with engine numbers to conceal the vehicles' origins.

The Polokwane Regional Court has handed down a 20-year direct imprisonment sentence to a man who admitted to running stolen vehicles through Limpopo border posts for delivery to neighbouring countries.

Conviction secured through plea agreement

Mosa Allen Dlamini, 34, was sentenced after entering into a plea and sentence agreement with the state in terms of section 105A of the Criminal Procedure Act 51 of 1977.

“The accused admitted that he worked as a runner responsible for transporting stolen vehicles through Limpopo border posts for delivery to various neighbouring countries,” said Mashudu Malabi, regional spokesperson for the NPA’s Limpopo Division.

Dlamini further admitted to falsifying vehicle registration number plates and tampering with engine numbers to conceal the vehicles’ true origins and identities.

He was arrested on three separate occasions between August 2024 and February 2025 by members of the South African Police Service in Polokwane, Musina and Louis Trichardt.

“Subsequent investigations revealed that the vehicles had been stolen in and around Pretoria and Johannesburg during 2024,” Malabi said.

Limpopo flagged as a smuggling gateway

During sentencing proceedings, state Advocate George Sekhukhune highlighted the growing threat posed by vehicle-smuggling syndicates operating across the province.

“Limpopo is increasingly being used as a gateway for vehicle-smuggling syndicates,” Sekhukhune argued.

He urged the court to impose a sentence that would serve as a strong deterrent to others involved in similar criminal activities.

Sekhukhune acknowledged that Dlamini had assisted law enforcement in uncovering other offences of a similar nature, but maintained that a substantial custodial sentence remained appropriate.

“The court agreed with the state’s submissions and sentenced Dlamini to an effective 20 years’ direct imprisonment,” Malabi confirmed.

NPA reaffirms commitment to dismantling syndicates

“The Director of Public Prosecutions in Limpopo, Advocate Ivy Thenga, commended the prosecutor and investigating team for their diligent work in securing the conviction and sentence,” Malabi said.

She added that said offences have a devastating impact on victims and undermine economic activity and public confidence in the criminal justice system.

Thenga reiterated that the NPA remains committed to dismantling criminal syndicates involved in vehicle theft and cross-border smuggling.