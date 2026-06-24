Hawks arrest three more in Molemole R38m corruption scandal

In April, the DA asked for the Molemole local municipality to be placed under administration.

The Hawks’ Serious Corruption Investigation team in Limpopo has tightened the net around the Molemole Local Municipality scandal, arresting three more suspects in a R38‑million fraud and corruption case that has already seen ten accused hauled before court.

The trio, aged between 39 and 47, were handcuffed on Tuesday.

Court appearance

The suspects appeared before the Senwabarwana Magistrate’s Court on 23 June 2026. They face charges of alleged fraud and corruption.

Due to ongoing investigations, their identities cannot be disclosed at this stage.

Investigations revealed that proper procurement processes were allegedly not followed. It is further alleged that a service provider was paid before a service agreement was signed and that fictitious documents were used during the procurement process.

Bail

Hawks spokesperson Colonel Avele Fumba said the alleged financial loss to the municipality exceeds R38 million.

“The three accused were granted bail ranging from R5 000 to R20 000 and are expected to join the ten co-accused when the matter returns to court on 26 June 2026.”

Investigations are continuing, and more arrests are expected.

Warning

The Provincial Head of the Hawks in Limpopo, Major General Advocate Gopz Govender, praised the Limpopo Hawks team for the arrests and issued a stern warning stating that

“Public funds are not a playground for corruption. The Hawks will continue to follow the evidence without fear or favour until every person responsible is brought before the law,” he said.

Molemole

In April, the DA asked for the Molemole local municipality to be placed under administration after 10 senior managers were arrested by the Hawks

The senior managers at the Molemole Local Municipality in the Peter Mokaba Region of Limpopo were arrested in connection with tender fraud and corruption.

The EFF also weighed in, demanding that the arrested officials not be granted bail.

EFF provincial chair Makgabo Lawrence Mapoulo blamed corruption in the ANC-led municipality for the disappearance of R38 million.