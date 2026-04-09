R500 bribe costs two Limpopo police officers their freedom and jobs

They initially asked for R1 000, but the family could only pay R500.

Two police officers have been convicted and jailed for corruption and defeating the administration of justice.

The conviction and sentence of 52-year-old Rapi Prince Sekopana and 32-year-old Thabang Brian Ledwaba were secured by the Provincial Anti-Corruption Investigation Unit in Limpopo.

Complaint

Police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said the duo, stationed at Mahwelereng police station, was found guilty of soliciting a bribe from a suspect’s family in exchange for his release.

“On 02 January 2023, they responded to a complaint of possession of suspected stolen property at Ga-Molekane village under the Mahwelereng policing area.

“They took a male suspect into custody and drove away with him. His sister was then contacted and asked to bring R1 000 for his release. She managed to gather R500, which she handed over to the accused along N11 public road near Molekane village as instructed,” Ledwaba said.

However, instead of releasing her brother, they dropped him off at Mahwelereng Mall at Moshate Crossing.

Investigation

The suspect was re-arrested by community members and taken to the police station, where he was detained.

Ledwaba said the Provincial Anti-Corruption Unit was alerted about the incident, and an investigation was launched.

“Colonel Benjamin Mashitisho investigated the matter with diligence and subsequently managed to apprehend the two male accused on 23 July 2024.”

“The duo made several court appearances at Polokwane Magistrate Court and were later each granted R5000 bail until they were found guilty on Wednesday, 08 April 2026,” Ledwaba said.

Sentence

Sekopana and Ledwaba were sentenced to four years’ imprisonment with two years suspended.

“The accused will serve a minimum of two years of direct imprisonment and were also declared unfit to possess firearms,” Ledwaba said.

The Provincial Commissioner of Police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, welcomed the sentence.

“We are resolute in our commitment to root out corruption within the South African Police Service. This conviction sends a strong message that no one is above the law, and we will continue to work tirelessly to ensure that those who undermine the integrity of our organisation are held accountable.”

Hadebe said their focus remains on serving and protecting communities with “honesty and professionalism.”