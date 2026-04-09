Trio linked to police officer’s murder shot dead in De Deur gun battle

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Granville Meyer said officers acted on intelligence.

Three suspects linked to the murder of a police officer and multiple other attempted murder cases across Gauteng have been killed in a shootout with police in the Vaal area.

The trio were fatally wounded during a shootout with police members in De Deur on Wednesday morning.

Shootout

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Granville Meyer said officers acted on intelligence.

“Members attached to the Serious Organised Crime Investigation from the Vaal and Germiston in conjunction with other specialised units followed up on information on the whereabouts of suspects that were wanted in a police murder and attempted murder cases in Johannesburg Central policing precinct,” Meyer said.

“Upon their arrival at the said address, the suspects started to shoot at the police members. The police members then returned fire and fatally wounded the suspects.”

Arms

Meyer said one revolver with ammunition and two pistols with ammunition were found on the scene.

“Two of the firearms serial numbers were filed off.”

Investigations are continuing.

Mob justice

In a separate incident, a 30‑year‑old man was brutally murdered, and his two companions were assaulted and set alight in a mob justice incident in the Eastern Cape after being accused of stealing electricity cables.

The incident occurred in the Qunu area on Tuesday at about 11:20am.

OR Tambo District Commissioner Major General Norman Modishana has strongly condemned the incident, urging the community to reject lawlessness and assist the police in bringing the perpetrators to justice.

Manhunt

Police spokesperson Captain Welile Matyolo said they are searching for the suspects involved in the incident.

“Police were informed about the alleged thieves caught by the community members, all believed to be in their 30’s of age each, and on police arrival, the three bodies were next to the road, all burnt.”

Welile said one person had already succumbed to his injuries, whilst the other two were still alive.