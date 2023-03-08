Kaunda Selisho

A woman named Moleboheng Matli is suing The Real Housewives of Durban star Nonku Williams for reputational damage, loss of income, and breach of contract but Williams is not having it.

The star recently took to social media to clear the air and tell her side of the story, going as far as to call Matli a scammer.

Nonku claps back

“Regarding an article that was published about me being on a ‘Lawsuit battle of R2,2m’ I want to expose this so-called media company who call themselves ‘Madipotwana media’ about how they scammed me! She goes by the name of Moleboheng and she swayed me into a deal of a lifetime where she said she would take my wine brand A2Bwinery to another level,” wrote Nonku in a lengthy Instagram caption under pictures of her service level agreement with Matli.

Nonku Williams’ SLA with Moleboheng Matli | Picture: screenshot / Instagram @nonku_williams

“First deal was to take my wine to Zanzibar and she made me pay R38 000 which I did… The day before the trip she claimed to have contracted Covid and said that I should attend the event alone and I was livid as she had claimed that her company was huge and I demanded that she brings someone else to accompany me of which she didn’t,” added Williams.

ALSO READ: This is why Nonku Williams is getting sued for R2m

After letting her down ahead of the Zanzibar trip, Williams claims that Matli started demanding a retainer fee of R50 000 the next day.

“I was totally livid that’s when I took the matter to my attorney to handle the matter,” added The Real Housewives of Durban star.

“I had decided to let this go as I did with other scammers but since she has decided to tarnish my name and brand, I’m going all out with my attorney to sue her and the journalist from Sunday World Newspaper whose name is Ngwako Malatji, who published a lawsuit story I was not even aware of as I was never even served any summons!” wrote an angry Williams.

Nonku Williams’ SLA with Moleboheng Matli | Picture: screenshot / Instagram @nonku_williams

Moleboheng Matli’s claims

Matli’s claims were laid out in a lengthy Sunday World article detailing how the company arrived at the amount of R2.2-million for reputational damage, loss of income, and breach of contract.

Matli is said to have produced a number of shows for DStv Africa, however, it is unclear what shows were produced by her company.

The company’s website also does not work but it has a few social media pages with a handful of followers.

Sunday World reports that the company first hit her with a letter of demand before filing papers in the high court in Johannesburg, demanding millions from Williams.

Citing court papers, the publication reported that Madipotwana Media entered into a service-level agreement with Williams on 24 February 2022, that required he company to; negotiate endorsements and travel sponsors, identify broadcasting opportunities for her and manage her reputation.

The SLA outlined an upfront acquisition fee of R150 000 that was supposed to be paid before the delivery of services of the contract on 30 June 2022.

Moleboheng Matli of Madipotwana Media | Picture: Instagram/ @ moleboheng_mo_matli

It was around this time that Johannesburg-based PR and communications firm Azania Public announced that they had acquired Nonku as a client.

In their court papers seen by Sunday World, Mmadipotwana outlined that they had reached an agreement with Nonku that the company would receive a percentage of all royalties from the deals they secured for her and her wine brand.

Through her media company, Matli claims to have profiled and developed Nonku’s A2B Winery brand, which was first shown on season one of The Real Housewives of Durban. This, in addition to arranging photoshoots, public appearances and endorsement deals.

Matli is looking to recoup funds she claims to have lost when Nonku Williams did not show up for photoshoots and events organised for her.

READ NEXT: ‘Real Housewives of Durban’: Annie goes back to being the bad guy