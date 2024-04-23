Jub Jub: Rape-accused rapper hopes to amend bail conditions

Rapper and Uyajola 9/9 presenter Molemo "Jub Jub" Maarohanye faces multiple charges of rape, attempted murder and assault.

Popular TV host and musician Molemo ‘Jub Jub’ Maarohanye wants to amend his bail conditions. Picture: Instagram @official_jubjub

The case against rapper and Uyajola 9/9 presenter Molemo Maarohanye, popularly known as Jub Jub, has met with a string of postponements and will only be heard again in court on 13 June.

The Johannesburg Magistrates’ Court remanded the case on Tuesday for the outcome of representations, which the accused submitted to the office of the director of public prosecutions.

Request for amended bail conditions

Maarohanye is facing 13 charges, including rape, attempted murder, and assault relating to his ex-girlfriend, actress Amanda du-Pont, and other women.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwana said Maarohanye had indicated in court that he would like to apply to amend some of his bail conditions.

That application will be heard in the Johannesburg Magistrates’ Court this Thursday.

In November last year, the rapper asked for his case to be postponed to January so that he could conduct a tour in December. This came right after a postponement and was also followed by postponements from December to now.

Maarohanye was arrested in July last year. He denied all charges and was released on R10 000 bail.

‘He literally suffocated me’

According to the NPA, one of the complainants opened a case of rape in February 2022 and alleged the incidents happened between 2006 and 2009 while she was in a relationship with him.

“She decided to approach the police following Maarohanye’s degrading comments about her on a podcast,” said the NPA.

“After seeing her speaking out about her ordeal on social media, more women decided to come forward and tell their stories.”

The rapper made headlines after being a guest on Podcast and Chill with MacG (Macgyver Mukwevho) in 2021.

In the episode, he made comments about Du Pont, admitting she was “one of the ladies” he had “smashed”.

In response, Amanda took to Instagram in a video accusing the rapper of raping her during the years of their relationship.

“He suffocated me. He literally suffocated me,” she alleged at the time.

Additional reporting by Vhahangwele Nemakonde.