Lusikisiki massacre: Last murder suspect chooses to stay behind bars

The 20-year-old Songezo Vuma was arrested at a bus station following a three-month manhunt to net the last Lusikisiki massacre suspect.

Songezo Vuma, the last suspect arrested in connection with the Lusikisiki massacre on 28 September 2024, appeared in the Lusikisiki Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, 7 January 2025. Pictures: Gallo Images/ Lulama Zenzile and Supplied

The youngest and last of the eight suspects linked to the brutal Lusikisiki September 28 massacre appeared in the Lusikisiki Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, 7 January.

The 20-year-old Songezo “Mashiya” Vuma, who abandoned his bail bid, is facing 19 counts of murder, as well as possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

He will appear along with the seven other accused at the Lusikisiki Regional Court when the trial resumes on 17 February 2025.

Lusikisiki massacre: Manhunt and alleged mastermind

Vuma was arrested after an intense three-month manhunt at the Qonce bus station in a bus heading to Cape Town, according to police spokesperson Colonel Siphokazi Mawisa.

According to police, the senseless killings were orchestrated in prison where the alleged 46-year-old mastermind – Mzukisi Ndamase – is currently serving a life sentence for another murder.

Mzukisi Ndamase appears in the Lusikisiki Magistrate’s Court on 31 October 2024. Picture: X / @RSA_JCPS

The rest of the accused are: Cop killer parolee Siphosoxolo Myekethe, 45, Aphiwe “AP” Ndende, 25, Lwando Antony Abi, 33, Bonga Hintsa, 31, Zenande Paya, 38, and Mawethu Nomdlembu, 36.

Paya and Nomdlembu were arrested in Flagstaff on 17 October 2024.

Mass killing suspects linked to murder of ANC’s Gijana?

In a surprise twist, the court heard in November last year that the Lusikisiki mass shooting suspects were allegedly also linked to the murder of prominent ANC member, Mncedisi “Sncane” Gijana, in the Eastern Cape’s OR Tambo region.

Gijana was gunned down outside his homestead in KwaBhaca (formerly known as Mount Frere) on 19 August 2024.

Lusikisiki massacre: What to know

The duo was in possession of the four rifles and ammunition that were allegedly moved to other locations after the mass shooting on 28 September 2024 in Ngobozana Village near the town of Lusikisiki in the Eastern Cape.

A total of 18 people – 15 women and three men – lost their lives in the massacre which also left five others injured.

The youngest victim was a 14-year-old boy.

The motive for the shootings has not been revealed.

Families welcome arrest of last Lusikisiki massacre, but…

Vuma went on the run with his co-accused, narrowly escaping arrest when Ndende and Hintsa were apprehended in Port Shepstone. Abi was nabbed in East London on 16 October.

On Monday, Monwabisi Sinqina told DispatchLIVE that while the families of the massacre victims welcome Vuma’s arrest, they feel that whoever allegedly hid the accused, should also be brought to book.

“It should not end in his arrest. As the families, we demand that all those who assist in harbouring a wanted dangerous suspect accused of murdering 18 people, be arrested.

“Nobody can claim that [they didn’t know] he was a wanted suspect, his photo and name were on TV, in newspapers and on social media,” she said.

Sinqina lost 10 relatives when gunmen opened fire at the neighbouring homesteads of sisters Mary Sinqina and Nancy Sinqina-Mhatu in Lusikisiki’s Ngobozana village.

‘We are resolute in our efforts’ – Top cop Senzo Mchunu

Meanwhile, Police Minister Senzo Mchunu praised members of the South African Police Service (Saps) for Vuma’s arrest.

“The heinous acts committed by the accused have left a scar on the community, and we are resolute in our efforts to hold all perpetrators accountable. We commend the dedication and professionalism of our law enforcement officers who worked tirelessly to bring the suspect to justice.”

“We also acknowledge the community’s cooperation and assistance during the investigation. Acts of violence and criminality will not be tolerated, and we will spare no effort in combating such incidents,” said Mchunu.