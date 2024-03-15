Magudumana’s father accused of sending ‘threatening email’ to Showmax documentary crew

The Johannesburg High Court dismissed Bester and Magudumana’s application to interdict Showmax’s 'Tracking Thabo Bester' documentary.

Dr Nandipha Magudumana’s father, Zolile Cornelius Sekeleni (L), and former G4S prison warder Senohe Matsoara (R) appearing in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court on 11 April 2023. Picture: Twitter/ @AphumeleleMdla2

Multichoice has claimed that Zolile Sekeleni, the father of Thabo Bester’s girlfriend Nandipha Magudumana, “sent a threatening email to the production team” of the Showmax documentary Tracking Thabo Bester.

The Johannesburg High Court on Friday dismissed Bester and Magudumana’s application to interdict the broadcast of the documentary.

This means Tracking Thabo Bester will be available on the streaming platform from 4pm on Friday afternoon.

Bester and Magudumana approached the high court to stop the documentary from being seen because they said it threatened their rights.

However, Judge Stuart Wilson said Bester and Magudumana showed no legal basis for their application.

Threats to Showmax

Multichoice General Counsel Steven Budlender invited Magudumana “to distance herself from these unwarranted and distressing threats”.

“These threats are unwarranted and demonstrate that there is a drive to suppress freedom of expression and impede the broadcasting of the documentary despite its importance.”

Magudumana has not denied that her father threatened the production crew for the Showmax documentary.

The email was not sent under Sekeleni’s name but by an individual named as Zola Mbongwe.

“Why do you make and want to distribute a documentary through Showmax using Dr Nandipha Magudumana and her co-accused without consulting her and her lawyers? How can you take her story and make it yours? Why do you do this when she is still in custody awaiting trial?

“Who gave you permission to do this? Did you meet any member of her family to do this? Are you going to publish to South Africa and the world hearsays? Are you hungry for money to an extent that you act like scavengers? At the end you will regret what you are doing. This is South Africa. We are going to deal with [you] severely, legally,” wrote Mbongwe.

Curses

Mbongwe also cursed the producers of the documentary.

“I curse you for writing stories you know nothing about. You are scavengers, exceptionally greedy and corrupt ones. You do not know the legal implications of all what you are doing. Your explanation in other platforms like press, media, radio, YouTube, you can’t or you avoid to answer direct and simple questions.

“The SA and world public are not foolish as you greedy opportunists. I will cast a spell for the devil to send to he’ll (sic),” Mbongwe wrote.

Sekeleni is one of the accused in the Bester prison escape case.

The Citizen has reached out Sekeleni and Magudumana’s lawyer Machini Motloung, but there was no response at the time of publication.

[WATCH] Nandipha Magudumana’s lawyer reveals the disgraced doctor plans to release her own documentary detailing her version of events.



This after her application to stop Showmax from airing #TrackingThaboBester was dismissed. @Alpha_Mero25 pic.twitter.com/vH25wFRUFU — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 15, 2024

However, Motloung told EWN, the disgraced doctor plans to release her own documentary detailing her version of events.

