Daily news update: Suspects ‘killed’ Meyiwa on Kelly Khumalo’s order | Bid to stop Thabo Bester doccie fails | Lesetja Kganyago stays another 5 years

News today includes there was an alleged payment dispute between the five men accused of killing former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa after they carried out the alleged hit.

Meanwhile, the Johannesburg High Court has dismissed Thabo Bester and Nandipha Magudumana’s application to interdict the broadcast of Showmax’s Tracking Thabo Bester documentary.

Furthermore, Lesetja Kganyago will serve another five years as governor of the South African Reserve Bank to ensure continuity and institutional stability.

The weather service has warned of a heatwave with persistently high temperatures expected in three provinces until Monday. – full weather forecast here.

Payment dispute arose after suspects ‘killed’ Senzo Meyiwa on Kelly Khumalo’s order, court hears

There was an alleged payment dispute between the five men accused of killing former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa after they carried out the alleged hit.

The confession statements of accused one, Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya and accused, Bongani Ntanzi were read into the record on Friday.

This follows the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria’s ruling that the confessions were made freely and and voluntarily.

NPA has returned 1.8 million case dockets to Saps for further investigation since 2018

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has referred more than 1.8 million case dockets back to the South African Police Service (Saps) for further investigations since 2018.

The 1.8 million case dockets do not include those already enrolled in the courts.

This was revealed by Minister of Justice and Correctional Services, Ronald Lamola, in a parliamentary answer to Freedom Front Plus (FF Plus) leader Dr Pieter Groenewald.

The show will go on… Bester and Magudumana’s bid to stop Showmax doccie ‘Tracking Thabo Bester’ fails

The Johannesburg High Court has dismissed Thabo Bester and Nandipha Magudumana’s application to interdict the broadcast of Showmax’s Tracking Thabo Bester documentary.

This means the documentary will be available on the streaming platform at 4pm this Friday afternoon.

The battle to stop the docu-series about Bester on Showmax is was heard in the Johannesburg High Court on Friday, with Judge Stuart Wilson presiding over the matter.

2024 elections: Zuma ‘not competent to assume office’ as Ntshavheni warns against MK party threats

Former president Jacob Zuma is likely to be disqualified from becoming an MP, while government has sent a stern warning over threats of violence ahead of the upcoming general elections.

Some members of the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party have threatened violence to disrupt this year’s elections if Zuma or the party were barred from contesting the polls.

Zuma, who was convicted to 15 months in prison for contempt of court in July 2021 and later received a remission of sentence, was announced as MK party’s presidential candidate this week.

Lesetja Kganyago stays another 5 years as Reserve Bank governor

Lesetja Kganyago will serve another five years as governor of the South African Reserve Bank to ensure continuity and institutional stability. Two deputy governors, Nomfundo Tshazibana and Dr Rashad Ismail Cassim, were also reappointed.

The Presidency announced on Friday afternoon that president Cyril Ramaphosa made the appointments in line with section 4 (1) (a), read with section 5 (1) (a) of the South African Reserve Bank Act after consultations with the minister of finance and the board of directors of the South African Reserve Bank (Sarb).

Kganyago’s new term will start on 9 November 2024 and the terms of Tshazibana and Cassim on 1 August 2024.

