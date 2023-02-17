Getrude Makhafola
17 Feb 2023
10:58 am
Courts

RAF bosses get another whipping in court, ordered to explain medical bill rejections

Getrude Makhafola

RAF ignored Judge Legodi's letter sent last year requesting further information on its processes.

Mpumalanga High Court ordered RAF bosses to explain non-payment of medical expenses.
Photo: iStock
In another adverse judgment against the beleaguered Road Accident Fund (RAF), the Mpumalanga High Court has ordered the entity's CEO Collins Letsoalo and the board to explain why they rejected medical expenses claims. The latest saga emanated from RAF's internal policy implemented last year, directing that all claims lodged towards reimbursing medical aid schemes for covering accident victims' medical costs be rejected. According to the transport entity, if the medical aid scheme already paid medical costs for an accident victim, RAF had no duty to reimburse the scheme. Although the policy was successfully challenged in court and was declared invalid,...

