Senzo Meyiwa murder trial postponed to November for further cross-examination

Thapelo Lekabe

The trial against the five men accused of killing former Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates goalkeeper, Senzo Meyiwa, has been postponed to 14 November 2022.

Defence attorney Tshepo Thobane, who represents four of the five men standing trial, on Friday morning resumed his cross-examination of Meyiwa’s close friend, Tumelo Madlala, at the Pretoria High Court.

However, the matter had to be adjourned after presiding Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela was informed that Advocate Zandile Mshololo – the lawyer for accused number five – was feeling unwell and needed to see a doctor.

The proceedings were also postponed for the bail hearing of accused number two, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, which is scheduled for next Thursday in the high court.

Judge Maumela said Advocate Mshololo would conduct her cross-examination of Madlala when the trial resumes in November.

“Mr Madlala we’re not proceeding further today. The only bad thing about it is that you’ll have cross-examination after some time.

“We are postponing this case to 14 November for further hearing and it means you’ll have to keep in mind what you said in your evidence in chief and what you said while answering questions from Mr Thobane,” he said.

Madlala is the State’s third witness in the high-profile murder trial and he was inside the Vosloorus house in Gauteng belonging to singer Kelly Khumalo’s mother when Meyiwa was gunned down during an alleged robbery on 26 October 2014.

Khumalo and Meyiwa were lovers at the time of his murder and he was still married to his wife, Mandisa.

Ntanzi, Sifisokuhle Ntuli, Muzikawukhulelwa Sthemba Sibiya, Mthobisi Prince Ncube and Mthokoziseni Ziphozonke Maphisa are facing a string of charges in connection with the soccer player’s killing.

The men have pleaded not guilty.

The trial is expected to resume on 14 November to 2 December 2022.

