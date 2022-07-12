Advocate Teffo withdraws from Senzo Meyiwa case – blames judge, harassment

Stephen Tau

Advocate Malesela Teffo on Tuesday afternoon told judge Tshifhiwa Maumela that the reason he can no longer respresent four of the accused in the murder trial of Senzo Meyiwa is “because of serious allegations where you are accused number one”.

Teffo’s withdrawal as counsel for accused one to four in the Meyiwa murder case came shortly after Judge Maumela dismissed the application by Mthobisi Mncube, who claimed he was being ill-treated at the Kgosi Mampuru prison.

Teffo said he will return to his role as watching brief on behalf of the Meyiwa family.

“I will no longer be able to can proceed in this court based on the harassment that I’m receiving from the State and from the court. The accused have been consulted and it has been agreed upon, based on what is happening to me,” Teffo said.

He further said he took it upon himself that he would represent the accused after he was approached by their families, including the Meyiwa family.

“At the time when I was approached together with my attorney to represent the accused, I was a watching brief for the Meyiwa family in so far as case number two is concerned.

“I’m a human being your lordship. I’ve got emotions. I’ve got feelings, and I deserve and demand respect,” he told the court before withdrawing.