Corrie Pretorius sentenced to prison for assaulting teen over salt

Faizel Patel

On Monday, Corrie Pretorius was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment or R12 000 fine for assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and the pointing of a firearm at the Groblersdal Magistrates’ Court.

This after Pretorius was found guilty of severely assaulting a 16-year-old boy.

Assault over salt

Pretorius assaulted the minor during an argument, allegedly over seasoning salt, at the Groblersdal Game Shopping Centre in Limpopo, on 15 June 2022.

The video of the incident was circulated on social media, wherein Corrie was shown assaulting, swearing and pointing a firearm at the young teen.

According to Limpopo police, other shoppers watched helplessly as Pretorius assaulted the boy.

ALSO READ: 50-year-old man nabbed for kicking and stomping on teen in Groblersdal

Remorse

National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi said Pretorius pleaded guilty to the offences and that he was remorseful.

“The state advocate, Billy Mudavhi, submitted that the offence is serious, it has the interest of the community and he further prayed for direct imprisonment. The presiding officer, Mr Monjane, sentenced Pretorius to pay R12 000 or 12 months imprisonment, of which half is suspended for five years conditionally and further declared him unfit to possess a firearm.”

“The NPA believes the sentence will send a strong message to would-be offenders,” Malabi-Dzhangi said.

Maselspoort Resort case

Meanwhile, the case against three white men accused of assaulting two black teenage boys at the Maselspoort Resort in Bloemfontein on Christmas Day has been postponed to February.

Jakobus Klaasen, Johan Nel and Stephanus van der Westhuizen on Wednesday appeared briefly in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court on charges of attempted murder, common assault and crimen injuria.

The trio faces criminal charges for allegedly attacking the two black teens in an attempt to get them out of a swimming pool.

The video of the incident went viral online and caused outrage.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Family’s Christmas marred by alleged racist attack in Free State resort