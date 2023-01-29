Daily news update: Gumbi heads to the UN & Joburg mayor slandered on social media

Citizen Reporter

UN appoints ex-Mbeki adviser Mojanku Gumbi

Advocate Mojanku Gumbi has been appointed special adviser on racism by the United Nations (UN) secretary-general António Guterres.

Currently chancellor of the University of Venda (Univen), Gumbi will take up the role of Special Adviser for Addressing Racism in the Workplace in Guterres’ office.

Gumbi was a long-time special advisor to ex-president Thabo Mbeki during his tenure in office.

Slain police officers: R3 million raised for children of murdered officers

Police Minister General Bheki Cele has conveyed his gratitude to sponsors and donors for investing in the children of police officers who died in the line of duty.

This comes after the South African Police Service (SAPS) held a Golf Day fundraising event in Polokwane, Limpopo to raise funds for the educational needs of the children of the slain officers.

The fundraising event raised R3 million for the educational needs of the children of police officers who died in the line of duty.

City of Joburg Mayor Thapelo Ahmad slandered on social media

Hours after his election as the City of Joburg’s new mayor, Al Jama-ah councillor Thapelo Amad received a backlash from social media users who questioned his fitness and qualifications to lead one of the country’s big metros.

Amad, a former member of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), was voted in by the city of Johannesburg council on Friday to replace ousted mayor Mpho Phalatse, a member of the Democratic Alliance (DA).

Some of the hundreds of comments on Radio 702’s Facebook page smacked of Islamophobia while others questioned his qualifications and ability to run the city.

PSL fines Pirates R50 000 for watering pitch ahead of Arrows tie

Orlando Pirates found themselves in hot water with the Premier Soccer League (PSL) for watering the pitch just before their DStv Premiership tie with Golden Arrows two weeks ago.

Pirates hosted Arrows at the Orlando Stadium, in a game which the Soweto giants went on to win 3-1 with goals from Monnapule Saleng, Terrence Dzvukamanja and Vincent Pule.

PSL prosecutor Zola Majavu has confirmed that Pirates appeared before the league’s DC on Friday and they have been fined an amount of R50 000 for the offence, with half of the money suspended for a period of 12 months.

Woolworths ‘chuckles’ at Checkers international ad

After South Africans heard that Checkers ran two advertisements in The London Evening Standard and The Sydney Herald showcasing their value offering, one of their main competitor Woolworths, couldn’t help but poke fun at the controversial ads.

Checkers has no stores in Sydney, Australia nor in London, England so this move left some consumers confused about why they ran the advertisement.

Posting on their Instagram page, Woolworths couldn’t help but clap back.

They posted: “Chuckles. We all know who the expats really miss.”

