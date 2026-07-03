Man sentenced to life imprisonment for raping 11-year-old boy

The boy was friends with the accused's son.

A 38-year-old man has been sentenced for the rape of a minor boy, according to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

The NPA said the victim and accused lived in the same community, and the boy was friends with the accused’s son.

The friend’s father

These rapes occurred in the Mkhomazi area between 2023 and 2024, when the complainant was 11-years-old.

Based on the evidence presented in court, it was revealed that the accused raped the complainant on three separate occasions during the period of 2023 and 2024.

After each offence, the accused threatened the boy and warned him to not tell anyone of the abuse that occurred.

The incidents only came to light during the third offence when another child witnessed the rape and reported it to the boy’s mother.

When confronted by his mother, the boy opened up about the abuse he had endured.

Boy became withdrawn and isolated

The matter was then reported to the police, which led to the arrest of the accused. The boy was also taken to a nearby hospital for a medical examination.

When presenting their statements, both the boy and his mother described the severe impact that the offences had on their lives.

The complainant’s mother said that since the incidents, the boy has become withdrawn and isolated, while his academic performance declined significantly.

Trial proceedings

During the trial, the medical doctor who examined the complainant also testified.

Prosecutor Lindokuhle Gumede led the evidence of the boy, his mother and the eyewitness.

The court then sentenced the accused to life imprisonment after considering all the evidence and aggravating factors.

The 38-year-old man was also declared unfit to possess a firearm, and the court ordered that his name be added to both the National Register for Sex Offenders and the Child Protection Register.