Man who burned girlfriend’s body to cover up murder jailed for 25 years

The NPA reiterated its commitment to fighting gender-based violence and femicide, in line with President Cyril Ramaphosa's recent call for decisive action.

A Johannesburg High Court has sentenced a 34-year-old man to an effective 25 years behind bars after he admitted to killing his girlfriend, burning her body in an apparent attempt to cover up the crime, and misleading both her family and the police about her disappearance.

Siyo Gift Mcedisi appeared in the Gauteng Division of the High Court in Johannesburg, sitting at Palm Ridge, after the State and the defence reached a plea and sentence agreement under Section 105A of the Criminal Procedure Act.

Sentence

He was accused of the murder of his girlfriend, Samkelisiwe Charlotte Ntinga, and defeating the ends of justice.

Mcedisi was sentenced to 25 years’ imprisonment for murder and a further two years for defeating the ends of justice.

The court ordered that the sentences run concurrently, resulting in an effective 25-year jail term.

According to court proceedings, Mcedisi and Ntinga were in a romantic relationship and lived together in Alberton with their two-year-old daughter.

Murder

The fatal incident occurred on 30 July 2025 after an argument erupted when Mcedisi discovered that Ntinga had been communicating with a former boyfriend.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Magaboke Mohlatlole said that during the altercation, Mcedisi repeatedly forced Ntinga’s head against a closed door.

Mohlatlole said the final blow caused severe head injuries, resulting in her death.

“The court further heard that Mcedisi attempted to conceal the crime by using Ntinga’s cellphone to send WhatsApp messages to her employer and mother, creating the impression that she was still alive.

“On 1 August 2025, he transported her body to an open field in Coronation Park, Krugersdorp, where he set it alight before abandoning it. He then falsely reported her missing to the police and her family. Her burnt body was discovered a day later,” Mohlatlole said.

Confession

The case took another turn on 22 August 2025 when Mcedisi confessed to a social worker at Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital after being admitted following a failed suicide attempt. He was subsequently arrested.

When considering sentence, Senior State Advocate Matshediso Phatlanyane and the defence considered the seriousness of the offences, the interests of the community, and Mcedisi’s personal circumstances.

The parties agreed that substantial and compelling circumstances justified a departure from the prescribed minimum sentence of life imprisonment for murder.

These circumstances included his guilty plea, lack of previous convictions, expression of remorse and the time he had spent in custody awaiting the finalisation of the case.

Conviction

Mohlatole said the conviction and sentence underscore the prosecuting authority’s commitment to holding perpetrators of gender-based violence and femicide accountable.

“This sentence demonstrates that those who commit violent crimes against women will be prosecuted and held accountable for their actions. The NPA remains steadfast in its fight against gender-based violence and femicide and will continue to pursue justice for victims and their families.”

GBV

Mohlatole said the outcome also aligns with ongoing national efforts to combat violence against women and children.

“We hope this sentence sends a strong message that violence against women has devastating consequences and that the criminal justice system will act decisively against offenders.”

The NPA reiterated its commitment to fighting gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF), in line with President Cyril Ramaphosa’s recent call for decisive action against violence targeting women and children.