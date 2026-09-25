Matlala to rejoin co-accused in R228 million Medicare corruption case

The Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crime Court postponed the Medicare24 case against Matlala and his companies to 29 September.

Tenderpreneur Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala and his two companies will officially rejoin the Medicare 24 Tshwane District contract case on 29 September, after the court postponed the matter.

The Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crime Court postponed the case against Matlala and his companies, Medicare24 and Luxo Africa Brand Investments, on Friday morning.

Medicare24 case postponed to 29 September

The accused was expected to rejoin the case with the other 13 accused. This relates to an R228 million health services contract awarded to Matlala’s company, Medicare24 Tshwane District, by the South African Police Service (Saps).

Friday’s postponement follows the earlier separation of the tenderpreneur’s case from that of the other accused. This happened after he indicated in June that he intended to enter into a plea and sentence agreement with the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac).

He initially agreed to plead guilty to corruption, money laundering and fraud, and to testify as a state witness for Idac. This was for a proposed sentence of 15 years, with seven years suspended.

On 1 July, Magistrate Ignatius du Preez, however, rejected the deal as too lenient and instead proposed 12 years’ direct imprisonment.

Matlala’s lawyer confirmed on 13 July that he declined to accept the court’s sentence. As a result, du Preez ruled the plea and sentence agreement was null and void.

Matlala declined court’s higher sentence, plea agreement null and void

As a result, nothing in the plea, including his undertaking to testify, can be used. His companies rejoined the main case at the Pretoria Regional Court, and he is now facing a full trial.

The matter is scheduled to resume in the Pretoria Regional Court on 29 September 2026.

“The National Prosecuting Authority, through Idac, remains committed to ensuring accountability in corruption matters and pursuing all those implicated in the unlawful awarding of public contracts,” Idac spokesperson Henry Mamothame said.

Matlala is among 14 accused, including his alleged girlfriend Brigadier Rachel Matjeng, facing charges related to a controversial multimillion-rand tender.

The three-year contract, awarded in June 2024, had a budget allocation of R360 million, although Matlala’s successful bid was R228 million.

Cases against Matlala

Subsequent investigations flagged the tender as irregular. They revealed that at least R50 million had already been paid before the contract was cancelled in May 2025.

In addition to the Medicare24 case, Matlala, his wife Tsakane and two co-accused faced charges this week. They face charges of fraud, forgery and uttering for allegedly falsifying documents to secure a R95 000 per month luxury lease in Waterkloof Heights.

The tenderpreneur faces an additional charge of contravening the Identification Act. He allegedly used an ID in the name of Vusumuzi Dlamini, claiming links to the Eswatini Royal House.

The Pretoria Magistrate’s Court granted Tsakane, Claudette Masethe and Given Makofane R20 000 bail each with conditions. Meanwhile, Matlala opted not to bring his bail application and remains in custody.

Matlala is also facing multiple serious charges, including 11 counts of attempted murder. These relate to the failed assassinations of his former partner Tebogo Thobejane, taxi boss Joe Sibanyoni and music producer Seunkie Mokubung, known as DJ Vettys.