JUST IN: MK party turns to ConCourt to interdict first sitting of Parliament
The MK party, led by former president Jacob Zuma threatened to boycott the ceremony where MPs in the National Assembly are sworn in
Former president Jacob Zuma. Picture: Gallo Images/Fani Mahuntsi
The uMkhonto WeSizwe party (MK) has brought an urgent application at the Constitutional Court to interdict Parliament from convening the sitting of both houses until its grievances over the results of the recent national and provincial elections are heard and ruled upon
The MK party, led by former president Jacob Zuma, threatened to boycott the ceremony where MPs in the National Assembly are sworn in, accusing the African National Congress (ANC) of rigging the election results.
Zuma’s party which has 58 seats in the National Assembly is asking the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) for a recount of the votes.
ALSO READ: WATCH: Parliament has not received letter from Jabulani Khumalo regarding MK representation