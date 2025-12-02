Murder conspiracy probe launched over ‘threats’ as Senzo Meyiwa trial adjourned

Three individuals were removed from the courtroom by police.

The authorities have launched a murder conspiracy investigation following claims that a group of people attended the Senzo Meyiwa trial seeking to harm key participants in the case.

The trial resumed on Tuesday at the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, where Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng was set to hear arguments on the admissibility of a statement by defence witness Sifiso “Gwabini” Zungu.

Zungu challenged the testimony of his uncle and key state witness, Constable Sizwe Skhumbuzo Zungu.

The police officer claimed that his nephew hosted a gathering at a hostel in the East Rand township of Vosloorus, where all the accused were allegedly present on the day of Meyiwa’s murder.

The defence witness, however, asserted that he had been assaulted and coerced by the police into signing a statement, which he maintained he had not read.

While the state sought to cross-examine him on a November 2019 statement, the defence objected, prompting Mokgoatlheng to propose a second trial-within-a-trial to determine the admissibility of the contested affidavit.

Senzo Meyiwa murder trial adjourned

During Tuesday’s proceedings, Zungu reported that three individuals accompanying him had been removed from the courtroom by police.

“I am not sure as to what is happening,” he said.

The matter was subsequently adjourned for the day.

Following this, the South African Police Service (Saps) issued a statement confirming that a case of conspiracy to commit murder had been opened.

“The Saps has received solid intelligence that there are a group of individuals who attend proceedings with the sole purpose of looking for an opportunity to eliminate key role players on the side of the state,” the statement reads.

According to the police, the alleged suspects who attended Tuesday’s proceedings had been taken in for questioning and profiling.

“Security has been heightened and intelligence is on high alert. All steps taken are to ensure we eliminate the threat as well as to protect and save lives.

“No arrests have been made thus far as investigations and search for more individuals continue.”

Five men on trial

Muzikawukhulelwa “Muzi” Sibiya (accused one), Bongani “Mafika” Ntanzi (accused two), Mthobisi “Gadla” Mncube (accused three), Mthokoziseni “Mthokozisi” Maphisa (accused four), and Fisokuhle “Nkani” Ntuli (accused five) are the suspects currently on trial.

The five men face charges of murder, attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, possession of an unlicensed firearm and possession of ammunition in connection with Meyiwa’s death.

The Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates goalkeeper was shot and killed at his then-girlfriend, Kelly Khumalo’s family home in Vosloorus on 26 October 2014.

According to statements from Sibiya and Ntanzi, Khumalo allegedly ordered the hit.

