JUST IN: Tiffany Meek pleads not guilty to murdering her son Jayden-Lee

Meek will remain behind bars until the trial.

Tiffany Nicole Meek, accused of murdering her son, Jayden-Lee Meek, has pleaded not guilty to some charges related to the 11-year-old’s death.

Meek appeared in the Johannesburg High Court sitting in Palm Ridge on Wednesday for plea proceedings.

Court

The 31-year-old was arrested on 11 July 2025 in connection with her son’s death and faces multiple charges, including murder, crimen injuria, defeating the ends of justice, and attempting to obstruct justice.

The matter has been postponed to 22 April for the continuation of proceedings and trial.

“You are in custody, you shall remain in custody,” said the Judge on Wednesday.

The state withdrew the charge of child abuse due to the lack of evidence.

Meek faces charges in connection with the death of her son in Fleurhof, Gauteng, in May 2025.

Body

Jayden-Lee’s body was discovered on 14 May on the staircase of his home at the Swazi’s Place complex in Fleurhof, southwest Johannesburg.

He was found wearing only underwear, and there was no pulse.

Jayden-Lee had been reported missing the day before, after being dropped off by his scholar transport outside the complex.

Investigations

The court has kept her in custody after denying bail.

“Investigations revealed that the child had returned home from school and was allegedly killed inside the house,” National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) communication officer Magaboke Mohlatlole said.

“It is further alleged that the accused subsequently staged the scene in an attempt to mislead authorities.”

Murder

Authorities allege that Meek struck her son with a blunt object. Blood was reportedly found on Jayden-Lee’s bed and his school uniform.

During proceedings last year, the state called investigating officer, Nceba Diko, a sergeant within the South African Police Service (Saps), to testify in opposition to Meek’s bail application.

Diko testified that Meek reported her son missing at the Florida Police Station around 8pm on 13 May.

Throughout the testimony, Meek appeared emotional in the dock, occasionally shaking her head.

Meek denied killing her son and rejected allegations that she had been abusive towards him.