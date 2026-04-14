Nine cops arrested for 2024 Bultfontein murders, granted bail

The police officers are facing four counts of murder.

Nine police officers arrested in connection with the alleged murder of three civilians and a fellow officer in the Free State have been granted bail.

Sergeants Edward Mokake, 45, Shadrack Kabuza, 45, and Tseliso Mohoboko, 44, together with Constables Johannes Mohau, 30, David Mofothi, 31, Lebohang Senxesi, 34, Ikaneng Maropeng, 42, Teboho Monaune, 37, and Lehlohonolo Morapedi, 38, appeared in the Bultfontein Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 13 April 2026.

They were released on R3 000 bail each.

Charges

Ipid spokesperson Phaladi Shuping said the police officers are facing four counts of murder.

“The case was postponed to 26 May 2026 for the DPP (Directorate for Public Prosecutions) to decide on the forum for the trial.”

Arrests

Ipid handcuffed the men in blue on Saturday at the Bultfontein police station following an investigation into a shooting incident in Phahameng township in September 2024.

It is alleged that police officers from the Public Order Police (POP) Unit responded to a call about a domestic dispute in Phahameng, where family members were allegedly involved in a fight.

It is further alleged that as police officers tried to apprehend them, they locked themselves inside the house and barricaded all access points into the house.

“It is further alleged that, as police officers tried to apprehend them, they locked themselves inside the house and barricaded all access points into the house,” Shuping said.

Picture: IPID

Deaths

Shuping added that during a tactical entry by the police, firearms were discharged, resulting in the deaths of three people as well as Constable Mojalefa Borole, who was on duty at the time.

“Ipid’s investigation revealed that all the deceased – the three civilians, all members of one family – and one officer died from gunshot injuries. A total of 43 empty cartridge cases were recovered from the scene.

“The nine officers, holding ranks of constable and sergeant, were charged with four counts of murder,” Shuping said.