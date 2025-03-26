No taxpayer funds for new bail fund initiative

The bail fund for low-risk detainees will be funded by donations, not taxpayers, helping reduce correctional centre costs while aiding those in need.

The Judicial Inspectorate for Correctional Services (JICS), together with the Bertha Foundation for Social Innovation and Entrepreneurship, is investigating the feasibility of implementing a bail fund in South Africa.

The bail fund aims to advance bail monies for low-risk remand detainees who have been granted bail but cannot afford it.

The project will soon proceed to a pilot phase.

Bail fund will be funded by donations

Yesterday, The Citizen’s report reflected a misunderstanding – this was that the bail fund would make use of taxpayers’ money. This is definitely not so.

In fact, the bail fund will operate entirely outside the structures of the state.

It will be an independent entity, funded by donations and grants from philanthropic corporations and individuals. Independent funding has already been secured to partially fund the pilot project.

The bail fund needs the support and cooperation of judicial officers, prosecutors and prisons personnel – but not their funding.

At a recent meeting to discuss the pilot phase, the bail fund was endorsed by judges, magistrates, lawyers and academics present.

Fund could cut costs for govt

The deputy national director of public prosecutions, Anton du Plessis, warmly endorsed the bail fund on behalf of the NPA.

In fact, if successful, the fund will cut costs for government by reducing the number of low-risk detainees in correctional centres.

JICS recorded 2 613 people on remand in correctional centres for last month who had been granted bail of less than R1 000, but could not afford it.

The department of correctional services estimates the cost of accommodating a remand detainee as R12 125 a month. This amounts to more than R31 million of taxpayers’ money spent each month to detain those on remand who courts have determined present little risk to the public.

With the release of some of these detainees, the bail fund may reduce pressure on the public purse and ensure safer, more secure and dignified conditions of detention.