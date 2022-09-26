Pongola crash truck driver abandons bail bid

Thapelo Lekabe

The truck driver allegedly responsible for Pongola N2 crash has abandoned his application for bail.

Sibusiso Siyaya on Monday was meant to formally apply for bail during his second appearance at the Pongola Magistrates’ Court, but he chose not to proceed with his bail bid.

The State was expected to oppose the 28-year-old’s bail application, alleging that he attempted to avoid justice when he fled the accident scene two weeks ago.

ALSO READ: Pongola residents vent over fatal crash that claimed 21 lives

Siyaya faces 20 charges of culpable homicide and a case of negligent driving, in connection with the deadly Pongola accident on 16 September that killed 20 people, when a truck collided with a bakkie transporting primary school pupils.

The accident killed 18 children, aged between five and 12, and two adults. The accident victims were laid to rest at the weekend during a mass funeral in northern KwaZulu-Natal.

Pongola accident report

Last Friday, Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula released the findings of an accident investigation report conducted by the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC).

The report found that Siyaya was reckless and overtook multiple vehicles on the road in a dangerous and unlawful manner.

“This driver recklessly overtook vehicles and drove in the oncoming lane for approximately 1.2 kilometres.

“These vehicles had to swerve out of the way of the approaching truck. The driver never made any attempt to return to his correct lane, but continued driving against oncoming traffic, putting lives of other motorists at risk,” Mbalula said.

The minister said the accident report would be shared with the director of public prosecutions and the senior public prosecutor in KZN for their consideration.

Siyaya is expected back in court on 25 October, while further investigations continue.

NOW READ: Mbalula says driver error and reckless driving to blame for Pongola horror crash