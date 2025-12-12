North West tender corruption trio accused in R300k bribe remanded

The accused allegedly demanded R300 000 from a local businessman to secure a tender.

Three accused, a ward councillor, a driver, and a member of a political party who sought a gratification amounting to R300 000 from a local businessman in exchange for awarding a tender in the North West, have been remanded in custody until their next court appearance.

The trio, 42-year-old Menzi Mngadi, a driver, 39-year-old Peter Legong, a ward councillor at Madibeng Municipality and 40-year-old Raymond Mogaile, a regional secretary from Madibeng Municipality in Brits, appeared briefly in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

Arrest

They were arrested on Thursday, 11 December 2025, by the Anti-Corruption Investigation, head office of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI), also known as the Hawks.

Hawks spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale said the trio were arrested in an intelligence-driven operation.

“It is alleged that the complainant was contacted by one of the suspects, inquiring if the businessman was interested in being assisted to secure a tender. Subsequently, the trio is reported to have arranged a meeting with the businessman, wherein they discussed the amount to be exchanged.

“The law-abiding businessman then reported the matter to the serious corruption investigation, which in turn obtained the necessary documents to set up an operation,” Mogale said.

Mogale said the case against the trio was postponed to 15 December 2025 for further investigation.

Saps tender fraud

Earlier this week, a company director who secured South African Police Services (Saps) tenders was sentenced to six years’ direct imprisonment for tax fraud involving approximately R3.6 million, linked to systemic corruption within state procurement processes.

Tshepo Khoza, director of Grey Apple Trading Enterprise (Pty) Ltd, was found guilty of three counts of fraud, one of which falls under Schedule 5, and one count of failing to register for Value-Added Tax in contravention of section 234 of the Tax Administration Act.

Investigating Directorate Against Corruption spokesperson Henry Mamothame said Khoza’s sentence was secured in collaboration with the South African Revenue Service and other law enforcement agencies.

