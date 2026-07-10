Northern Cape pensioner gets 20 years for raping three children

The Kuruman Regional Court has jailed 73-year-old Nkagisang Setha after he lured three children, aged five to seven with sweets.

The courage of young victims to come forward about abuse has culminated in a Northern Cape pensioner being sentenced to 20 years for raping the children.

The Kuruman Regional Court convicted and sentenced 73-year-old Nkagisang “Moepadikhi” Setha to 20 years’ direct imprisonment for the rape of three children, aged between five and seven years.

Setha sentenced to 20 years for raping three children

He was convicted and sentenced on each of the three counts of rape for the incident that happened in June 2022.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said that evidence presented in court revealed that Setha lured the children, who were playing in the street, to his house under the pretence of giving them sweets.

Once inside, the pensioner locked the door and proceeded to rape each of the victims.

“The abuse was interrupted when an unknown man forced open the door, enabling the children to escape,” NPA regional spokesperson Mojalefa Senokoatsane said.

“The victims subsequently disclosed the incident to a younger family member, who informed family elders.”

Stranger forced entry and saved victims

The incident was reported to the police, leading to Setha’s arrest and successful prosecution.

The court ordered that the sentences run concurrently, resulting in an effective sentence of 20 years’ direct imprisonment.

Setha was also declared unfit to possess a firearm, unfit to work with children, and the court ordered that his name be entered into the National Register for Sex Offenders.

“During sentencing proceedings, Prosecutor Kekeletso Lekota urged the court to impose a sentence that reflected the gravity of the offences committed against the vulnerable child victims,” Senokoatsane said.

“The state argued that a substantial custodial sentence was necessary to denounce the accused’s conduct, protect children, deter potential offenders, and uphold the rights and dignity of the victims.”

The NPA also acknowledged the support Kuruman Thuthuzela Care Centre (TCC) provided to the case by rendering comprehensive services to the child victims throughout the process.

The centre made sure the victims received the specialised medical, psychosocial, and court support services that victims of gender-based violence need.

TCC support

Senokoatsane said these interventions contributed significantly to the victims’ recovery and to the successful prosecution of the matter.

“The NPA welcomes the sentence as a clear affirmation that the courts will continue to impose severe punishment on perpetrators who prey on vulnerable children,” he said.

“This successful prosecution demonstrates the unwavering commitment of the NPA and its criminal justice partners to combating gender-based violence and femicide, protecting the rights of children, and ensuring that offenders are held accountable without fear, favour, or prejudice.”

The NPA commended the courage of the young victims for coming forward and the dedicated efforts of the investigating team, the prosecution, and all support services involved in securing justice in this matter.