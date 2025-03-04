Courts

Home » News » South Africa » Courts

Paediatric surgeon Peter Beale found not guilty over deaths of three children in SA

Molefe Seeletsa

By Molefe Seeletsa

Journalist

2 minute read

4 Mar 2025

01:39 pm

The Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg delivered its verdict on Tuesday.

Peter Beale children deaths

Picture: iStock

Paediatric surgeon Peter Beale has been acquitted of all charges related to the deaths of three children after a lengthy murder trial.

The Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg delivered its verdict on Tuesday, finding Beale not guilty of three counts of murder and fraud.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) charged Beale in 2019 following the death of a 10-year-old boy, who reportedly suffered complications after a procedure performed by the surgeon.

ALSO READ: The culpability of Dr Beale: ‘No amount of time heals you from the loss of a child’

Two other children — a three-year-old boy who died in 2012 and a 21-month-old girl who passed away in 2016 — were also linked to Beale’s medical procedures.

Beale, who was out on bail, was barred from performing surgeries by the Health Professionals Council of South Africa (HPCSA) in 2022.

He was initially arrested in October 2019 alongside anaesthetist Dr Abdulhay Munshi, who was shot and killed in 2020.

This is a developing story

Share this article

Read more on these topics

fraud Murder trial National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)

RELATED ARTICLES

Download our app

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Eight bodies recovered from Free State stream after vehicle swept away
Courts DNA test reveals Limpopo man did not impregnate 13-year-old girl
Courts Joshlin Smith trial Day 1: Packed ‘community court’ hears first testimony
News Hawks investigating high treason over disinformation about land expropriation
World Soccer WATCH – Benni McCarthy officially unveiled as Kenya head coach

Download our app

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp