Phala Phala theft trial to get underway in Modimolle, Limpopo

The focus will be on Limpopo this week as the trial of the three accused in the theft of millions of Rands in foreign currency at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala Game Farm in Bela Bela gets underway.

The trial is expected to start at the Modimolle Regional Court on Monday.

Charges

Immanuela David and siblings Floriana and Ndilinasho Joseph have been charged for the February 2020 break-in and theft at the farm.

They are accused of breaking in and stealing $580 000 (about R10.4 million at today’s exchange rate).

The trio are facing counts of conspiracy to commit house breaking with intent to steal and theft, two counts of house breaking with intent to steal and theft, and money laundering, which is applicable to accused one (Immanuwela David).

The incident almost turned Ramaphosa’s political career on its head with calls for him to resign.

Witnesses

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Mashudu Malabi said the state is ready to proceed with the trial.

“The state intends to call 22 witnesses during the trial. The trial is scheduled to commence from 15, 17 and 30 September, then 1, 3, 6 – 8 October 2025.”

However, Ramaphohsa will not be among the witnesses.

“We can get someone from the farm. It could be a manager or administrator to be part of the trial, not the president,” Malabi said.

Namibia

The state believes two Namibian adult males assisted David with laundering the stolen loot.

Malabi at the time said the trial will proceed with the duo.

“For now, we are going to proceed with the trial with three people. We have already done the process of extradition to get other accused persons, but they are not going to join the trial at this stage.”

Robbery

The theft at Ramaphosa’s farm was brought to light by former State Security Agency director-general Arthur Fraser after reporting the matter to the police in June 2022.

Fraser accused Ramaphosa of kidnapping and money laundering, triggering investigations into the president.

In November 2022, an independent panel appointed by then-National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula found that there was “prima facie” evidence that Ramaphosa may have violated sections 96(2)(a) of the constitution and 34(1) of the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act with the aim of keeping the investigation of the theft private.

No prosecution

In March 2023, members of parliament voted against a DA motion to establish an ad hoc committee to investigate the theft at the farm.

Since then, the NPA has decided not to pursue prosecution against Ramaphosa, while the Public Protector, the South African Revenue Service and the South African Reserve Bank have cleared him of wrongdoing.

Ramaphosa has denied any wrongdoing in the farm matter.

Phala Phala report

In February, Police Minister Senzo Mchunu, in a written reply to a parliamentary question by African Transformation leader (ATM) leader Vuyo Zungula, said an Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) report on Ramaphosa’s farm break-in has been classified “top secret” and would not be made public.

While the Phala Phala reports by the Public Protector and the SA Reserve Bank are publicly available, Mchunu did not provide a reason why Ipid’s report had been classified “top secret” and won’t be made public.

Reserve Bank

While the Ipid reports remain “top secret”, the SA Reserve Bank cleared Ramaphosa of any wrongdoing in its investigation into the millions of undisclosed foreign currency stolen from his Phala Phala farm in 2020.

Following a year of investigations, the Sarb said in its report that it “cannot conclude” that Ntaba Nyoni Estates CC (the entity involved) or Ramaphosa flouted foreign exchange control laws.

