Bus driver arrested for attacking traffic officer on N1

The officer was managing jackknifed vehicle.

A Limpopo traffic officer was violently assaulted by a bus driver while managing a road emergency on the N1 South at Ysterberg.

The incident on Workers’ Day prompted a swift arrest and an outpouring of condemnation from provincial authorities.

Attack

The assault took place on Friday morning, 01 May 2026, as the officer was lawfully deployed to manage traffic around a jackknifed abnormal vehicle on the N1 South at Ysterberg, one of the busiest travel periods in the province, known locally as Weekend Ya Ma-Workers.

Departmental spokesperson, Mashudu Mabata, said the officer stopped a bus transporting schoolchildren when the driver refused to comply with his instructions.

“The driver ignored the officer’s instruction, pushed forward, and forced the officer to step back to protect his life,” said Mashudu.

She added that once the bus had passed, the vehicle was brought to a stop. When the driver stepped out, he shoved the officer, accused him of abusing his authority, and physically attacked him.

‘Thuggery’

Limpopo MEC for Transport and Community Safety, Violet Mathye, did not mince her words in response.

“This is thuggery of the highest order. You do not push, shove, or fight a traffic officer in uniform. You do not endanger school children because you refuse to obey the law.”

The MEC said the driver’s conduct was both criminal and cowardly, and that authorities would pursue the matter with the full weight of the law.

“This behaviour is criminal, cowardly, and will be met with the full might of the law. I am disgusted that on Workers’ Day, a day of solidarity, we have a driver attacking the very people deployed to keep workers and children safe.”

Breakdown crew praised for protecting officer under attack

In an unexpected turn during the incident, a team of breakdown operators who had been on the scene repairing the jackknifed heavy vehicle immediately intervened when they witnessed the officer being attacked, preventing the assault from escalating further.

Mathye praised the operators, saying their actions embodied the spirit of the day.

“While fixing a broken truck under pressure, these technicians chose to protect a public servant. They are true heroes of Weekend Ya Ma-Workers.”

The MEC expressed the province’s gratitude for their courage, noting that their swift intervention made a tangible difference.

“Their bravery prevented further harm. We thank them for their courage and service to the people of Limpopo.”

Driver arrested, officer receiving medical treatment

The traffic officer arrested the driver at the scene.

A case has since been opened at Westernburg Police Station on charges of failing to comply with the instruction of a uniformed traffic officer, as well as assault.

Mabata confirmed the driver remains in custody at Westernburg Police Station at the time of publication.

Meanwhile, the injured officer is receiving medical treatment at Limpopo Mediclinic.

The Department’s Employee Assistance Programme has registered a formal Injury on Duty case to ensure he receives the necessary support throughout his recovery.

Mathye reiterated that the safety of law enforcement personnel is not negotiable.

“We have repeatedly appealed to motorists to be patient and cooperative with officers assisting them. This incident proves why,” she said.

“Non-cooperation costs lives and leads to violence. Respect the uniform. Respect the law. Or face arrest.”

The department extended its wishes for a full and speedy recovery to the injured officer and reaffirmed its commitment to the welfare of all its law enforcement members.