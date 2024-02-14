Courts

Home » News » South Africa » Courts

Avatar photo

By Chulumanco Mahamba

Digital Night Supervisor

3 minute read

14 Feb 2024

04:25 pm

Primary school financial officer arrested for alleged R2,6m fraud

The Hawks have arrested Larrisa Aloma Vern for embezzling R2.6 million from Delmas Primary School.

Primary school financial officer arrested for alleged R2,6m fraud

Picture: iStock

A Mpumalanga primary school financial officer has found herself in hot water with the Hawks after she was arrested for alleged fraud.

The 52-year-old Larrisa Aloma Vern was remanded on Tuesday by the Delmas Magistrate’s Court after she was arrested by the Hawks’ Secunda-based Serious Commercial Crime Investigation and Delmas Management Information Centre officer.

Vern was allegedly appointed by Delmas Primary School as a financial officer in December 2021.

Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi said her duties and responsibilities were to make payments for services rendered to the school, pay salaries to teachers appointed by the school governing body, receive cash for sales made at the school, manage the budget, ensure expenses didn’t exceed the budget, petty cash, and deposit cash at the bank.

Suspect paid herself two bonuses

However, on 25 October, 2023, the school received information regarding Vern paying herself two bonuses, and an investigation was conducted.

“During the investigation, it was discovered that on 6 March 2023, the suspect paid herself R11 237 which was correct. On 20 0ctober 2023, she paid herself another bonus of R22 543 which was not permitted,” Sekgotodi said.

ALSO READ: PICS: Major drug lab busted in Krugersdorp West

Upon further investigation, it was revealed that from 4 March 2023 to 2 November 2023, R2 665 007,34 was paid out from the school bank account to four Capitec bank account numbers belonging to Vern. One bank account was paid multiple times with various references.

“She used the names of account holders known to the school to transfer funds to her personal bank accounts,” said Sekgotodi.

R2,6 million defrauded from the school

According to the Hawks, a total of R2 665 007,34 was defrauded from the school.

The investigation was finalised, a warrant of arrest was authorised and executed on Friday, 9 February and Vern was arrested and detained until her first appearance in court on Monday.

She was subsequently remanded on Tuesday, and the case was postponed to 19 and 20 February for bail application.  

ALSO READ: Hawks act against one of their own for Lottery corruption

Read more on these topics

fraud hawks Mpumalanga school

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Weather Gauteng residents warned of heatwave conditions into weekend
News ‘Rubbing salt to the wound’: Salga KZN slams ‘insensitive’ load shedding comment by ANC MP
Personal Finance Budget 2024 party pooper: booze and cigarettes could cost you more
Mgosi Chiefs aiming for continental football next season
Local News WATCH: KZN metro police officer run over by taxi

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe