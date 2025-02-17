Real estate agent slapped with 10-year jail sentence

The estate agent was sentenced more than a year after her arrest in Johannesburg.

A 42-year-old real estate agent has been sentenced to ten years in jail for charges of cyber fraud and money laundering.

Hlobisile Mdlalose was sentenced in the Mthatha Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

Complaint

Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana said Mdlalose was sentenced more than a year after her arrest in September 2023 in Johannesburg.

“On 7 July 2022, the complainant saw an advertisement on the internet of a particular house on sale at Newtown, in Lusikisiki.

“Upon seeing the aforesaid house, the complainant contacted the estate agent on the number that was shown on the advert, informing her of her interest in purchasing the house. Therefore, Mdlalose ordered the complainant to make a payment and sent an offer to purchase via email,” Mhlakuvana said.

Offer to purchase

Mhlakuvana said the victim received an offer to purchase, signed it, and sent it back to Mdlalose on the same day.

“Additionally, the victim was called by Fotoh Associates Inc. Attorneys requesting Financial Intelligent Centre Act (FICA) documents. The documents were received and proceeded to the victim receiving another email with Nedbank details stating that payment must be made on the account.

“Consequently, the complainant transferred an amount of R650 000 to the said bank account. Thereafter, the victim was notified by the attorneys that they had never received any payment into their banking account. Furthermore, the director of the law asserted that the said account does not belong to their company,” he said.

Sentencing: ‘No option of a fine’

Mhlakuvana said the matter was referred to the Mthatha-based Serious Commercial Crime Investigation for probing.

“Mdlalose made several court appearances until her sentencing by the Mthatha Specialised Commercial Crimes court on 14 February 2025. She was sentenced to ten years direct imprisonment with no option of a fine. In addition, both counts are treated as one for the purpose of sentencing.”

The DPCI (Hawks) provincial head, Major General Obed Ngwenya, welcomed the sentencing.

