JUST IN: Chidimma Adetshina’s mother detained in Cape Town

Anabela Rungo will be handed over to police on Saturday.

The Department of Home Affairs has detained the mother of Chidimma Adetshina at a property in Cape Town.

Investigators from the Department of Home Affairs, assisted by the South African Police Service (Saps) detained Anabela Rungo on Saturday morning.

Home Affairs spokesperson Siya Qoza said the department withdrew Rungo’s South African documentation in September last year.

Documents

Qoza said the department found that Rungo’s documents had been fraudulently obtained, rendering her ineligible to continue residing in South Africa.

“In an apparent act of brazen disregard for the legal consequences of her conduct, it appears that Ms Rungo has defied her “undesirable” status through her Mozambican passport.

“Investigations are ongoing into further potential misrepresentation and fraudulent conduct. During the operation this morning, investigators from the Counter Corruption and Immigration Services branches of the department also found Adetshina’s under-aged child residing with Rungo,” Qoza said.

Qoza said will be handed over to police.

Hawks investigation

“After being processed by Home Affairs over her apparent illegal continued residence in South Africa, Ms Rungo will be handed over to the Saps as she is also the subject of an ongoing investigation by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation.

“Home Affairs is further liaising with the Department of Social Development and Saps Child Protection Unit as it relates to protecting the interests of the under-age child. The Department will provide further updates at opportune moments,” Qoza said.

*This is a developing story

