Four bodies found in torched truck near Harrismith

The man allegedly driving the truck has been identified to police but investigators noted a discrepancy in the number of passengers in the vehicle.

Police are investigating the discovery of four bodies in the back of a truck on a gravel road near Harrismith.

A member of the public noticed the truck engulfed in flames and duly alerted the authorities.

The owner of the truck has been identified but the number of bodies present did match the number of passengers relayed to investigators.

Possible passenger missing

An inquest docket was opened on 26 August after police attended the scene between Mabate and Tshiame B-Khalanyoni shortly after 10am.

Early investigations identified a 35-year-old man as being the owner of the truck.

The man is believed to be from Makwane Village in QwaQwa and was reportedly in the area to fetch his wife and three children.

The truck arrived at its intended pick-up point at roughly 5.30am, before departing back for QwaQwa with the driver, his 32-year-old wife and three children aged 10, eight and one, respectively.

“All five drove off to QwaQwa in the truck, but never arrived home. Inside the truck, only four bodies were found at the crime scene,” confirmed Free State police spokesperson Warrant Officer Mmako Mophiring.

Police are still searching for the fifth person. Should anyone have any information about the incident, they are asked to contact the police immediately.

Hitchhikers shot in Limpopo

In a separate incident, two hitchhiking brothers were shot in an altercation with the men who picked them up.

The brothers were picked up on Saturday by a dark grey Toyota hatchback at roughly 1.40pm near Giyani.

On route to Siyandhani village, the driver of the Toyota pulled over and his original passenger pulled a gun on the brothers.

“The suspects shot and overpowered the brothers. The suspects disarmed the victims of their licensed firearm,” confirmed Limpopo police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba.

“The two victims managed to sneak out of the vehicle and were assisted by the members of the community who summoned the emergency medical services,” Ledwaba concluded.