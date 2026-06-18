Rhino horn trafficker Dawie Groenewald fined R2 million in 16-year case

Groenewald was regarded as the mastermind behind a large-scale rhino horn trafficking enterprise.

The State has finally closed the book on one of South Africa’s longest‑running wildlife crime sagas, securing a plea deal against the alleged rhino horn kingpin.

Dawie Groenewald and co‑accused Tielman Erasmus appeared in the Polokwane High Court on Wednesday, in an outcome that ends more than a decade of racketeering, money laundering and trafficking allegations.

Mastermind

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Groenewald, regarded as the mastermind behind a large-scale rhino horn trafficking enterprise, finally entered into a plea agreement with the State.

NPA spokesperson Mashudu Malabi said Groenewald was sentenced to a fine of R2 million, or four years’ imprisonment, and a further 10 years’ imprisonment suspended for 5 years, with strict conditions on the main count of managing an enterprise.

“Groenewald was further sentenced to high-value fines and imprisonment on each of the other offences he was convicted of. The fines add up to more than R10 million- and 36-years’ imprisonment.”

Sentence

The sentences effectively restricted Groenewald for the next 5 years to act strictly in accordance with legislation relating to his rhino-related activities and or other restricted wildlife activities, or face a lengthy prison sentence if he does not comply with the strict conditions contained in the sentences imposed in terms of the plea and sentence agreement.

Malabi said the charges against Groenewald stem from a well-designed rhino horn trafficking enterprise emanating from incidents as far back as 2008.

“According to the indictment, Groenewald, in his capacity as manager of a professional hunting outfitter ‘Out of Africa’ and by employing professional hunters and other individuals, managed the sourcing of rhino horns from his own rhinos and from other private rhino owners to fuel the black market in Southeast Asia.”

Plea

Malabi said the state agreed to the plea arrangement after considering all options in the interest of justice.

“A very important consideration was that no rhinos were poached by any of the accused. The case against Karel Toet, his wife Marisa Toet and Koos Pronk was remanded to 20 August 2026 for the outcome of representations to the National Director of Public Prosecutions.

“The National Director of Public Prosecutions, Advocate Andy Mothibi and Director of Public Prosecutions, Advocate Ivy Thenga, are satisfied with the outcome of the matter as it ensures that justice has been served even after decades of long legal sagas,” Malabi said.

Thenga commended the “good work” done by Roux and Jacobs.