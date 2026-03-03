Robert Mugabe’s son bid to get out of jail hits a snag

Bellarmine Chatunga Mugabe was back in court on Tuesday.

The bail application of Bellarmine Chatunga Mugabe, son of the late former Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe, has been postponed after proceedings at the Alexandra Magistrate’s Court were unable to continue.

Mugabe and his co-accused, Tobias Mugabe Matonhdze, appeared in court on Tuesday, 3 March 2026, where their bail hearing was scheduled to proceed.

Instead, the matter was delayed to Thursday, 5 March, due to technical disruptions and outstanding documentation.

Bellarmine Mugabe’s bail interrupted

Addressing members of the media outside court, defence lawyer Sinenhlanhla Mnguni attributed the delay in part to a power failure at the court building.

“There was a technical failure with the electricity, so we were unable to proceed.

“However, be that as it may, you are correct – there are still some documents that the prosecution needs to provide to us before we can proceed with the bail application on our client’s behalf,” he told reporters.

Mnguni indicated that while the defence has been prepared to argue for bail since last week, they are still awaiting key documents from the state, which has reportedly encountered challenges in securing certain paperwork.

When asked whether the defence was confident about securing bail, the attorney cautioned that consultations with his client were still ongoing.

“We do not have a full set of facts before us, before we take instructions, and I think that we’ll be guided by that, so I don’t want to pre-empt anything.”

Immigration status

Questions were also raised about Mugabe’s immigration status and whether it could influence the legal team’s strategy regarding the bail application.

Mnguni indicated that the defence is still awaiting clarity on the matter.

“We haven’t furnished any further particulars, but we will in due course be in receipt of the complete set of facts surrounding that particular issue, so we can take instructions and then plot the way forward with our client.”

On Mugabe’s condition after spending a week in police custody, Mnguni declined to offer a detailed comment, stating that his involvement in the matter is strictly legal.

“I don’t seem to see anything that suggests any dramatic change or drastic change from last week.

He added: “I’m not an expert in that field so I can’t really comment or tell you how they’re doing psychologically.”

Responding to speculation that the victim may withdraw the case, Mnguni said he had received no such communication from the state.

“Nothing of that said it has been brought to my attention. So no, I do not know about that the prosecution certainly hasn’t communicated that to us.”

Charges linked to Hyde Park shooting

The accused’s arrest follows a shooting at the Mugabe residence in Hyde Park, Johannesburg, on 19 February.

A 23-year-old gardener was seriously injured in the incident and remains in hospital.

Mugabe and Matonhdze have since been charged with attempted murder, possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition, and defeating the ends of justice.

In addition, Mugabe has been accused of theft and of being unlawfully present in South Africa, though the state has yet to formally confirm these additional allegations.

The case is expected to resume on Thursday.

